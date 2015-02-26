Student Workbook for Illustrated Dental Embryology, Histology and Anatomy
4th Edition
Authors: Margaret Fehrenbach
Paperback ISBN: 9781455776450
eBook ISBN: 9780323358040
eBook ISBN: 9780323358101
eBook ISBN: 9780323358057
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 26th February 2015
Page Count: 272
Description
Master the content from your textbook with this helpful study tool! Corresponding to the chapters in Illustrated Dental Embryology, Histology, and Anatomy, 4th Edition, this workbook helps you understand and apply material with case studies, labeling and terminology exercises, new review questions, tooth-drawing guidelines, and more. It includes 32 removable flashcards for quick, convenient study and review of dental structures and plenty of practice questions and case studies to prepare you for classroom and board exams.
Key Features
- A logical organization allows you to focus on areas in which you may need more practice, with units on: (1) labeling, (2) terminology, (3) tooth structure, (4) review questions, and (5) case-based application.
- 14 detailed case studies include radiographs, clinical photos, profiles, complaints, health histories, and intraoral examination data, each accompanied by multiple-choice questions, to promote critical thinking skills and prepare you for board examinations.
- Glossary exercises include crossword puzzles and word searches for practice and review of key terminology.
- Guidelines for Tooth Drawing emphasize fundamental principles in tooth design and include detailed instructions, tips, and dimensions for drawing each permanent tooth.
- 32 detachable flashcards help you master tooth morphology and tooth numbering, with multiple-angle drawings of a permanent tooth on one side of the flashcard and characteristics of that tooth on the back.
- Perforated workbook pages are three-hole-punched so that they easily fit into a binder and can be easily removed and submitted to instructors.
Table of Contents
Clinical Identification Exercises
Extraoral Structures
Intraoral Structures
Tooth Types in Dentition
Occlusion
Structure Identification Exercises
Unit I: Orofacial Structures
Unit II: Dental Embryology
Unit III: Dental Histology
Unit IV: Dental Anatomy
Glossary Exercises
Chapter Word Jumbles
Crossword Puzzles
Word Search Puzzles
Guidelines for Tooth Drawing
Infection Control for Extracted Teeth: Guidelines and Technique
Review Questions
Unit I: Orofacial Structures
Unit II: Dental Embryology
Unit III: Dental Histology
Unit IV: Dental Anatomy
Case Studies
Unit II: Dental Embryology
Unit III: Dental Histology
Unit IV: Dental Anatomy
Flashcards
About the Author
Margaret Fehrenbach
Affiliations and Expertise
Dental Hygiene Educational Consultant, Oral Biology Technical Writer, Renton WA Adjunct Faculty, Seattle Central College, Seattle, WA
