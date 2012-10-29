Student Workbook for Essentials of Dental Assisting - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9781437704198, 9780323291576

Student Workbook for Essentials of Dental Assisting

5th Edition

Authors: Debbie Robinson Doni Bird Debbie Robinson Doni Bird
eBook ISBN: 9780323291576
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th October 2012
Page Count: 352
Description

Use this workbook to review and practice important dental assisting tasks! Corresponding to the chapters in Essentials of Dental Assisting, 5th Edition, this study tool helps you understand and apply the material with review questions and exercises, along with competency sheets that outline the steps necessary to mastering each procedure. Developed by dental assisting experts Debbie S. Robinson and Doni L. Bird, this workbook includes removable flashcards for quick, convenient, on-the-go review.

Key Features

  • Objective-style questions – true/false, short-answer, fill-in-the-blank, and labeling – make it easy to review, practice, and apply dental assisting principles.

  • Competency sheets are included for all procedures, each outlining the performance objective, grading criteria, and steps necessary to master the procedure.

  • Removable flashcards make it easy to review anywhere, anytime.

Table of Contents

Part 1: The Profession

1. Introduction to Dental Assisting

2. Professional and Legal Aspects of Dental Assisting

Part 2: The Sciences

3. Anatomy and Physiology

4. Dental Anatomy

Part 3: Infection Prevention and Hazardous Materials

5. Disease Transmission

6. Infection Control and Management of Hazardous Materials

7. Surface Disinfection and Treatment Room Preparation

8. Instrument Processing

Part 4: Dental Treatment

9. Clinical Dentistry

10. Moisture Control

Part 5: Patient Care

11. The Dental Patient

12. The Dental Examination

13. Medical Emergencies in the Dental Office

14. Pain and Anxiety Control

Part 6: Dental Imaging

15. Radiation Safety and Production of X-Rays

16. Oral Radiography

Part 7: Preventive Dentistry

17. Preventive Care

18. Coronal Polishing and Dental Sealants

Part 8: Restorative Dentistry

19. Instruments, Handpieces, and Accessories

20. Restorative Materials

21. Restorative Procedures

22. Impression Materials and Laboratory Procedures

23. Prosthodontics

Part 9: Specialized Dentistry

24. Periodontics

25. Endodontics

26. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

27. Pediatric Dentistry

28. Orthodontics

Part 10: Preparation for Employment

29. The Job Search

Glossary

Index

About the Author

Debbie Robinson

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Assistant Professor and Research Study Coordinator, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

Doni Bird

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty, Allied Dental Education Program, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa, CA

