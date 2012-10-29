Student Workbook for Essentials of Dental Assisting
5th Edition
Description
Use this workbook to review and practice important dental assisting tasks! Corresponding to the chapters in Essentials of Dental Assisting, 5th Edition, this study tool helps you understand and apply the material with review questions and exercises, along with competency sheets that outline the steps necessary to mastering each procedure. Developed by dental assisting experts Debbie S. Robinson and Doni L. Bird, this workbook includes removable flashcards for quick, convenient, on-the-go review.
Key Features
- Objective-style questions – true/false, short-answer, fill-in-the-blank, and labeling – make it easy to review, practice, and apply dental assisting principles.
- Competency sheets are included for all procedures, each outlining the performance objective, grading criteria, and steps necessary to master the procedure.
- Removable flashcards make it easy to review anywhere, anytime.
Table of Contents
Part 1: The Profession
1. Introduction to Dental Assisting
2. Professional and Legal Aspects of Dental Assisting
Part 2: The Sciences
3. Anatomy and Physiology
4. Dental Anatomy
Part 3: Infection Prevention and Hazardous Materials
5. Disease Transmission
6. Infection Control and Management of Hazardous Materials
7. Surface Disinfection and Treatment Room Preparation
8. Instrument Processing
Part 4: Dental Treatment
9. Clinical Dentistry
10. Moisture Control
Part 5: Patient Care
11. The Dental Patient
12. The Dental Examination
13. Medical Emergencies in the Dental Office
14. Pain and Anxiety Control
Part 6: Dental Imaging
15. Radiation Safety and Production of X-Rays
16. Oral Radiography
Part 7: Preventive Dentistry
17. Preventive Care
18. Coronal Polishing and Dental Sealants
Part 8: Restorative Dentistry
19. Instruments, Handpieces, and Accessories
20. Restorative Materials
21. Restorative Procedures
22. Impression Materials and Laboratory Procedures
23. Prosthodontics
Part 9: Specialized Dentistry
24. Periodontics
25. Endodontics
26. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
27. Pediatric Dentistry
28. Orthodontics
Part 10: Preparation for Employment
29. The Job Search
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 29th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323291576
About the Author
Debbie Robinson
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Assistant Professor and Research Study Coordinator, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC
Doni Bird
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty, Allied Dental Education Program, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa, CA
Debbie Robinson
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Assistant Professor and Research Study Coordinator, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC
Doni Bird
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty, Allied Dental Education Program, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa, CA