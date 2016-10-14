Student Workbook for Essentials of Dental Assisting - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323400657, 9780323431002

Student Workbook for Essentials of Dental Assisting

6th Edition

Authors: Debbie Robinson Doni Bird
Paperback ISBN: 9780323400657
eBook ISBN: 9780323431002
eBook ISBN: 9780323430999
eBook ISBN: 9780323672450
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th October 2016
Page Count: 348
Description

Let this dynamic workbook help you better understand, practice, and apply the information in Essentials of Dental Assisting, 6th Edition. Within the workbook are three main sections: practice questions and exercises, competency sheets that outline the steps necessary to master each procedure in the main text, and removable flashcards that focus on key information for on-the-go study. New chapter questions and exercises for the online Interactive Dental Office case-based program provide enhanced practice and application. All workbook content is organized by chapter to make it easy for you to move back and forth from the main text and easily assimilate and apply content.

Key Features

  • Chapter-by-chapter correlation with textbook enables users to seamlessly move between the content in the main text and the competency sheets and exercises in the workbook.
  • Chapter exercises utilize short answer, fill-in-the-blank, matching, and multiple-choice formats to help reinforce the learning outcomes, key terminology, and important concepts from the main text.
  • Competency evaluation forms　are included for all procedures, each outlining the performance objective, grading criteria, and steps necessary to master the procedure.
  • Removable flashcards　make it easy to review anywhere, anytime.
  • Perforated pages allow users to remove exercises for classroom evaluation and competency forms for use in clinical evaluation settings.

Table of Contents

PART 1: The Profession
1. Introduction to Dental Assisting
2. Professional and Legal Aspects of Dental Assisting

PART 2: The Sciences
3. Anatomy and Physiology
4. Dental Anatomy

PART 3: Infection Prevention and Hazardous Materials
5. Disease Transmission
6. Infection Control and Management of Hazardous Materials
7. Surface Disinfection and Treatment Room Preparation
8. Instrument Processing

PART 4: Dental Treatment
9. Clinical Dentistry
10. Moisture Control

PART 5: Patient Care
11. The Dental Patient
12. The Dental Examination
13. Medical Emergencies in the Dental Office
14. Pain and Anxiety Control

PART 6: Dental Imaging
15. Radiation Safety and Production of X-Rays
16. Oral Radiology

PART 7: Preventive Dentistry
17. Preventive Care
18. Coronal Polishing and Dental Sealants

PART 8: Restorative Dentistry
19. Instruments, Handpieces, and Accessories
20. Restorative and Esthetic Materials
21. Restorative Procedures
22. Impression Materials and Laboratory Procedures
23. Prosthodontics and Dental Implants

PART 9: Specialized Dentistry
24. Periodontics
25. Endodontics
26. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
27. Pediatric Dentistry
28. Orthodontics

PART 10: Preparation for Employment
29. The Job Search 

About the Author

Debbie Robinson

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Assistant Professor and Research Study Coordinator, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

Doni Bird

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty, Allied Dental Education Program, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa, CA

