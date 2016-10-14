Student Workbook for Essentials of Dental Assisting

Let this dynamic workbook help you better understand, practice, and apply the information in Essentials of Dental Assisting, 6th Edition. Within the workbook are three main sections: practice questions and exercises, competency sheets that outline the steps necessary to master each procedure in the main text, and removable flashcards that focus on key information for on-the-go study. New chapter questions and exercises for the online Interactive Dental Office case-based program provide enhanced practice and application. All workbook content is organized by chapter to make it easy for you to move back and forth from the main text and easily assimilate and apply content.