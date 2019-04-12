Student Workbook for Darby & Walsh Dental Hygiene
5th Edition
Theory and Practice
Description
Get the hands-on practice and reinforcement you need to master the concepts and skills covered in Darby & Walsh’s Dental Hygiene: Theory and Practice, 5th Edition. The chapters in this workbook directly correlate to textbook chapters and provide ample review questions and exercises, competency skills evaluation sheets, case studies, and information for your clinical externship and professional portfolio. Applicable chapters also contain a review of video procedures covered in the main text. It’s all the practice and review you need for success in both the classroom and in the clinical setting.
Key Features
- Correlation with textbook chapters makes it easy to move back and forth between the two resources during study.
- Practice and review questions for each chapter reinforce your understanding of terminology and concepts.
- Competency skill checklists provide clear guidelines for performing each dental assisting skill and help you evaluate your strengths and weaknesses.
- Patient case studies help you apply concepts from the text to situations you will commonly face in clinical practice.
- Video review sections visually reinforce your understanding of text material and help prepare you for patient encounters.
- Perforated pages enable you to detach forms and bring them along in clinical settings.
Table of Contents
Part I: Conceptual Foundations
1. The Dental Hygiene Profession
2. Dental Hygiene Metaparadigm Concepts and Conceptual Models Applied to Practice
3. Evidence-Based Decision Making
4. Community Health Promotion
5. Sustainable Health Behavior Change
6. Cultural Competency in Healthcare
7. Legal and Ethical Decision Making
8. Professional E-Portfolios
Part II: Preparation for the Appointment
9. Dental Hygiene Patient Care Environments and Settings
10. Infection Prevention and Control
11. Preventing and Managing Medical Emergencies
12. Ergonomics and Work-Related Musculoskeletal Disorders
Part III: Assessments
13. Personal, Dental, and Medical Histories
14. Vital Signs
15. Pharmacologic History
16. Extraoral and Intraoral Clinical Assessment
17. Hard Tissue Assessment and Dental Charting
18. Assessment of Dental Deposits and Stain
19. Dental Caries Management by Risk Assessment
20. Periodontal Assessment and Charting
21. The Oral-Systemic Health Connection
Part IV: Critical Thinking in Dental Hygiene Practice
22. Dental Hygiene Diagnosis
23. Dental Hygiene Care Plan, Evaluation, and Documentation
Part V: Implementation
24. Toothbrushing
25. Mechanical Oral Biofilm Control: Interdental and Supplemental Self-Care Devices Competencies
26. Dentifrices
27. Antimicrobials for the Control of Periodontal Disease
28. Hand-Activated Instrumentation
29. Ultrasonic Instrumentation
30. Root Morphology and Instrumentation Implications
31. Dental Implants and Peri-Implant Care
32. Tooth Polishing and Whitening
33. Decision Making Related to Nonsurgical Periodontal Therapy
34. Acute Gingival and Periodontal Conditions
35. Pit and Fissure Sealants
36. Nutritional Counseling
37. Tobacco Cessation
38. Impressions for Study Casts and Custom-Made Oral Appliances
39. Restorative Therapy
40. Orthodontic Care
41. Fixed and Removable Dental Prostheses
Part VI: Pain and Anxiety Control
42. Dentinal Hypersensitivity
43. Local Anesthesia
44. Nitrous Oxide-Oxygen Sedation
Part VII: Life Stages and Populations
45. Children and Adolescents
46. Pregnancy and Oral Health
47. The Older Adult
Part VIII: Dental Hygiene Care for the Medically Compromised
48. Cardiovascular Disease
49. Diabetes
50. Cancer
51. HIV and Oral Health
52. Palliative Oral Care
53. Autoimmune Diseases
54. Organ Transplantation and Renal Disease
55. Respiratory Diseases
56. Substance Misuse
57. Eating Disorders
58. Child Abuse and Neglect and Family Violence
Part IX: Dental Hygiene Care for Disabilities and Special Needs
59. Disability and Healthcare
60. Intellectually and Developmentally Challenged
61. Orofacial Clefts
62. Neurological Disabilities
Part X: Professional Development and Practice Management
63. Professional Development and Job Searching
64. Practice Management
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 12th April 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323624954
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323624961
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323624947
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323549363