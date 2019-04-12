Student Workbook for Darby & Walsh Dental Hygiene

Part I: Conceptual Foundations

1. The Dental Hygiene Profession

2. Dental Hygiene Metaparadigm Concepts and Conceptual Models Applied to Practice

3. Evidence-Based Decision Making

4. Community Health Promotion

5. Sustainable Health Behavior Change

6. Cultural Competency in Healthcare

7. Legal and Ethical Decision Making

8. Professional E-Portfolios

Part II: Preparation for the Appointment

9. Dental Hygiene Patient Care Environments and Settings

10. Infection Prevention and Control

11. Preventing and Managing Medical Emergencies

12. Ergonomics and Work-Related Musculoskeletal Disorders

Part III: Assessments

13. Personal, Dental, and Medical Histories

14. Vital Signs

15. Pharmacologic History

16. Extraoral and Intraoral Clinical Assessment

17. Hard Tissue Assessment and Dental Charting

18. Assessment of Dental Deposits and Stain

19. Dental Caries Management by Risk Assessment

20. Periodontal Assessment and Charting

21. The Oral-Systemic Health Connection

Part IV: Critical Thinking in Dental Hygiene Practice

22. Dental Hygiene Diagnosis

23. Dental Hygiene Care Plan, Evaluation, and Documentation

Part V: Implementation

24. Toothbrushing

25. Mechanical Oral Biofilm Control: Interdental and Supplemental Self-Care Devices Competencies

26. Dentifrices

27. Antimicrobials for the Control of Periodontal Disease

28. Hand-Activated Instrumentation

29. Ultrasonic Instrumentation

30. Root Morphology and Instrumentation Implications

31. Dental Implants and Peri-Implant Care

32. Tooth Polishing and Whitening

33. Decision Making Related to Nonsurgical Periodontal Therapy

34. Acute Gingival and Periodontal Conditions

35. Pit and Fissure Sealants

36. Nutritional Counseling

37. Tobacco Cessation

38. Impressions for Study Casts and Custom-Made Oral Appliances

39. Restorative Therapy

40. Orthodontic Care

41. Fixed and Removable Dental Prostheses

Part VI: Pain and Anxiety Control

42. Dentinal Hypersensitivity

43. Local Anesthesia

44. Nitrous Oxide-Oxygen Sedation

Part VII: Life Stages and Populations

45. Children and Adolescents

46. Pregnancy and Oral Health

47. The Older Adult

Part VIII: Dental Hygiene Care for the Medically Compromised

48. Cardiovascular Disease

49. Diabetes

50. Cancer

51. HIV and Oral Health

52. Palliative Oral Care

53. Autoimmune Diseases

54. Organ Transplantation and Renal Disease

55. Respiratory Diseases

56. Substance Misuse

57. Eating Disorders

58. Child Abuse and Neglect and Family Violence

Part IX: Dental Hygiene Care for Disabilities and Special Needs

59. Disability and Healthcare

60. Intellectually and Developmentally Challenged

61. Orofacial Clefts

62. Neurological Disabilities

Part X: Professional Development and Practice Management

63. Professional Development and Job Searching

64. Practice Management

