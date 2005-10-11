Student Solutions Manual for Introductory Statistics
2nd Edition
Description
This handy supplement shows students how to come to the answers shown in the back of the text. It includes solutions to all of the odd numbered exercises.
The text itself: In this second edition, master expositor Sheldon Ross has produced a unique work in introductory statistics. The text's main merits are the clarity of presentation, examples and applications from diverse areas, and most importantly, an explanation of intuition and ideas behind the statistical methods. To quote from the preface, "it is only when a student develops a feel or intuition for statistics that she or he is really on the path toward making sense of data." Consistent with his other excellent books in Probability and Stochastic Modeling, Ross achieves this goal through a coherent mix of mathematical analysis, intuitive discussions and examples.
Readership
This text is written for the introductory non-calculus based statistics course offered in mathematics and/or statistics departments for undergraduate students of any major who take a semester course in basic Statistics or a year course in Probability and Statistics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 11th October 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080916682
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780120885510
About the Author
Sheldon Ross
Dr. Sheldon M. Ross is a professor in the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering at the University of Southern California. He received his PhD in statistics at Stanford University in 1968. He has published many technical articles and textbooks in the areas of statistics and applied probability. Among his texts are A First Course in Probability, Introduction to Probability Models, Stochastic Processes, and Introductory Statistics. Professor Ross is the founding and continuing editor of the journal Probability in the Engineering and Informational Sciences. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Mathematical Statistics, a Fellow of INFORMS, and a recipient of the Humboldt US Senior Scientist Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA