Student Life in a Class Society - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080156545, 9781483186580

Student Life in a Class Society

1st Edition

Authors: Joan Abbott
eBook ISBN: 9781483186580
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 666
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
93.95
65.77
65.77
65.77
75.16
65.77
65.77
75.16
56.99
39.89
39.89
39.89
45.59
39.89
39.89
45.59
70.95
49.66
49.66
49.66
56.76
49.66
49.66
56.76
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Student Life in a Class Society covers specific topics within the general field of social anthropology. This book discusses the social class composition and influence in the student body of the University of Edinburgh, as well as the motives of students entering the university. This book is composed of four parts, encompassing 16 chapters. The first parts deal first with the curvilinear model of organizational change in societies; research methods; social class as a factor in participation in and leadership of student organizations; spatial factors in social relations; relevance of social class in defined social situation; and cultural factors in social relations. These parts also looks into the general reactions of students and their families. The remaining parts consider the concepts of student’s social mobility and social motility, the students’ attitude to university expansion, and the students in control and rebellion. These parts are also concerned with the structural distances and institutional socialization, as well as the research problems in education. The book can provide useful information to psychologists, teachers, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


List of Tables and Illustrations

Preface

Acknowledgments

Part I

Chapter 1 Research Problems in Education

Chapter 2 The Three Universities

Chapter 3 The Research Method

Part II

Chapter 4 The Students and their Families

Chapter 5 Students' Reasons for Coming to University: A Comparison of Motivations, Expectations, and Realizations

Chapter 6 Social Class as a Factor in Participation in and Leadership of Student Organizations

Chapter 7 Social Class as a Factor in Student Social Relations

Chapter 8 The Relevance of Social Class in Defined Social Situations

Part III

Chapter 9 Spatial Factors in Social Relations

Chapter 10 Cultural Factors in Social Relations

Chapter 11 Structural Distances and Institutional Socialization

Part IV

Chapter 12 The Assigned and Professed Social Classes

Chapter 13 Students' Social Mobility and Social Motility

Chapter 14 Student Attitudes to University Expansion

Chapter 15 Students in Action—Control and Rebellion

Chapter 16 Conclusions Drawn and Problems Unsolved

Appendices

Appendix I Selected Tables on Basic Composition of Interviewees

Appendix II Sample Covering Letters

Appendix III Survey Questionnaires

Bibliography

Name Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
666
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483186580

About the Author

Joan Abbott

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.