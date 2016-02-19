Student Life in a Class Society covers specific topics within the general field of social anthropology. This book discusses the social class composition and influence in the student body of the University of Edinburgh, as well as the motives of students entering the university. This book is composed of four parts, encompassing 16 chapters. The first parts deal first with the curvilinear model of organizational change in societies; research methods; social class as a factor in participation in and leadership of student organizations; spatial factors in social relations; relevance of social class in defined social situation; and cultural factors in social relations. These parts also looks into the general reactions of students and their families. The remaining parts consider the concepts of student’s social mobility and social motility, the students’ attitude to university expansion, and the students in control and rebellion. These parts are also concerned with the structural distances and institutional socialization, as well as the research problems in education. The book can provide useful information to psychologists, teachers, students, and researchers.