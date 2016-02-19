Student Life in a Class Society
1st Edition
Description
Student Life in a Class Society covers specific topics within the general field of social anthropology. This book discusses the social class composition and influence in the student body of the University of Edinburgh, as well as the motives of students entering the university. This book is composed of four parts, encompassing 16 chapters. The first parts deal first with the curvilinear model of organizational change in societies; research methods; social class as a factor in participation in and leadership of student organizations; spatial factors in social relations; relevance of social class in defined social situation; and cultural factors in social relations. These parts also looks into the general reactions of students and their families. The remaining parts consider the concepts of student’s social mobility and social motility, the students’ attitude to university expansion, and the students in control and rebellion. These parts are also concerned with the structural distances and institutional socialization, as well as the research problems in education. The book can provide useful information to psychologists, teachers, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
List of Tables and Illustrations
Preface
Acknowledgments
Part I
Chapter 1 Research Problems in Education
Chapter 2 The Three Universities
Chapter 3 The Research Method
Part II
Chapter 4 The Students and their Families
Chapter 5 Students' Reasons for Coming to University: A Comparison of Motivations, Expectations, and Realizations
Chapter 6 Social Class as a Factor in Participation in and Leadership of Student Organizations
Chapter 7 Social Class as a Factor in Student Social Relations
Chapter 8 The Relevance of Social Class in Defined Social Situations
Part III
Chapter 9 Spatial Factors in Social Relations
Chapter 10 Cultural Factors in Social Relations
Chapter 11 Structural Distances and Institutional Socialization
Part IV
Chapter 12 The Assigned and Professed Social Classes
Chapter 13 Students' Social Mobility and Social Motility
Chapter 14 Student Attitudes to University Expansion
Chapter 15 Students in Action—Control and Rebellion
Chapter 16 Conclusions Drawn and Problems Unsolved
Appendices
Appendix I Selected Tables on Basic Composition of Interviewees
Appendix II Sample Covering Letters
Appendix III Survey Questionnaires
Bibliography
Name Index
Subject Index
