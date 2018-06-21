Student Learning and Academic Understanding

"…I believe it is a prime text for the rapidly developing field of SOTL. It is a book of particular relevance to academics in various disciplines who wish to engage in evidence-based research on their own practice, by drawing on key ideas, research methodologies and examples of research strategies that support their engagement. It is also a very valuable text for research students – PhD and master’s by thesis - looking for ways of developing and discussing their own research methodologies and research outcomes. It would also be of interest to experienced researchers in the field in showing a coherent account of an important line of research on student learning in higher education." -- Michael Prosser, The University of Tasmania, Australia

"This book sets out the accumulated wisdom of one of the leading [educational psychologists] who has spent over 40 years engaging with and developing this field of research. The book is written in a highly engaging manner and is shaped by a passionate commitment to enable others to understand and to continue to develop this work. Noel Entwistle takes the reader through his ‘line of research’ and how this led to a focus on how students develop academic understanding. He provides an introduction to a way of thinking about teaching and learning in higher education, a map of the most significant ideas that underpin this way of thinking, and a manual for those who want to contribute to this body of research. … This is a thoughtful, scholarly, and engaging book, which offers the reader a wonderful introduction to and explanation of [this] line of research, and has the potential to provide the basis for a broader conversation about teaching and learning in higher education. It is a book that needs to be read, debated, and built-upon as a seminal text in the field." -- From review by Professor Paul Aswin, University of Lancaster, UK in the international journal Higher Education 2019.