Student Laboratory Manual for Seidel's Guide to Physical Examination - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780323545365, 9780323545341

Student Laboratory Manual for Seidel's Guide to Physical Examination

9th Edition

An Interprofessional Approach

Authors: Jane Ball Joyce Dains John Flynn Barry Solomon Rosalyn Stewart Frances Monahan
eBook ISBN: 9780323545341
eBook ISBN: 9780323545358
eBook ISBN: 9780323545334
Paperback ISBN: 9780323545365
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 29th January 2018
Page Count: 240
Description

Both a comprehensive lab manual and a practical workbook, the Student Laboratory Manual for Seidel's Guide to Physical Examination, 9h Edition, gives you the tools you need to master physical examination and health assessment skills. Corresponding to the Ball/Seidel textbook, this practical guide includes learning objectives, multiple-choice questions, terminology reviews, application activities, case studies, and critical thinking questions. The 9th edition has been thoroughly updated with an engaging interactive review at the beginning of each chapter and an enhanced emphasis on patient safety and healthcare quality, and clinical and diagnostic reasoning

Key Features

  • Multiple-choice questions mirror the questions formats of licensure exams for a variety of health disciplines.
  • Terminology reviews and application activities increase your ability to comprehend the material through further reading and hands-on exercises.
  • Case studies and critical thinking questions emphasize development of good communication skills, use of effective hands-on examination techniques, and reliance on clinical reasoning and clinical decision-making.

Table of Contents

1. The History and Interviewing Process
2. Cultural Competency
3. Examination Techniques and Equipment
4. Taking the Next Steps: Clinical Reasoning
5. Recording Information
6. Vital Signs and Pain Assessment
7. Mental Status
8. Growth and Nutrition
9. Skin, Hair, and Nails
10. Lymphatic System
11. Head and Neck
12. Eyes
13. Ears, Nose, and Throat
14. Chest and Lungs
15. Heart
16. Blood Vessels
17. Breasts and Axillae
18. Abdomen
19. Female Genitalia
20. Male Genitalia
21. Anus, Rectum, and Prostate
22. Musculoskeletal System
23. Neurologic System
24. Sports Participation Evaluation
25. Putting It All Together
26. Emergency or Life-Threatening Situations

Student Performance Checklists

Answer Key

About the Author

Jane Ball

Affiliations and Expertise

Trauma Systems Consultant, American College of Surgeons, Gaithersburg, MD

Joyce Dains

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Nursing, The University of Texas; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas

John Flynn

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Chief Physician and Dean for Clinical Affairs, and Director of the Faculty Practice Plan, The University of Chicago Medicine, Chicago, IL

Barry Solomon

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Medical Director, Harriet Lane Clinic, Division of General Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, The Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD

Rosalyn Stewart

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine, Department of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, The Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD

Frances Monahan

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant in Nursing Education, Vero Beach, FL, USA

