Student Laboratory Manual for Seidel's Guide to Physical Examination - Revised Reprint - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323358965, 9780323359146

Student Laboratory Manual for Seidel's Guide to Physical Examination - Revised Reprint

8th Edition

Authors: Jane Ball Joyce Dains G. William Benedict Denise Vanacore-Chase John Flynn Barry Solomon Rosalyn Stewart
eBook ISBN: 9780323359146
Paperback ISBN: 9780323358965
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 25th November 2014
Page Count: 208
About the Author

Jane Ball

Affiliations and Expertise

Trauma Systems Consultant, American College of Surgeons, Gaithersburg, MD

Joyce Dains

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Nursing, The University of Texas; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas

G. William Benedict

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Medicine, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD

Denise Vanacore-Chase

Affiliations and Expertise

Coordinator Nurse Practitioner Program, Gwynedd Mercy College, Gwynedd Valley, PA; Director of Primary Health Care Services, Adult Health Center, Lansdale, PA, USA

John Flynn

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Chief Physician and Dean for Clinical Affairs, and Director of the Faculty Practice Plan, The University of Chicago Medicine, Chicago, IL

Barry Solomon

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Medical Director, Harriet Lane Clinic, Division of General Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, The Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD

Rosalyn Stewart

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine, Department of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, The Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD

