Student Laboratory Manual for Mosby's Guide to Physical Examination - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323065443, 9780323091732

Student Laboratory Manual for Mosby's Guide to Physical Examination

7th Edition

Authors: Henry Seidel Jane Ball Joyce Dains Denise Vanacore-Chase John Flynn Barry Solomon Rosalyn Stewart
eBook ISBN: 9780323091732
eBook ISBN: 9780323290364
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 16th March 2010
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Take charge of your learning with this comprehensive lab manual and student workbook. Activities and resources include learning objectives, chapter reviews, multiple-choice questions, terminology reviews, application activities, case studies, and critical thinking questions. Answers at the back facilitate both learning and review. The new edition offers expanded application activities and an emphasis on evidence-based practice.

Key Features

    • A comprehensive revision of terminology review, critical thinking exercises and application exercises aids studying.

    • Practice questions are revised from knowledge and comprehension to application, analysis, and evaluation.

     

    Table of Contents

    Chapter 1: Partnership With Patients: Building a History

    Chapter 2: Cultural Awareness

    Chapter 3: Examination Techniques and Equipment

    Chapter 4: Mental Status

    Chapter 5: Growth and Measurement

    Chapter 6: Nutrition

    Chapter 7: Assessment of Pain

    Chapter 8: Skin, Hair, and Nails

    Chapter 9: Lymphatic System

    Chapter 10: Head and Neck

    Chapter 11: Eyes

    Chapter 12: Ears, Nose, and Throat

    Chapter 13: Chest and Lungs

    Chapter 14: Heart

    Chapter 15: Blood Vessels

    Chapter 16: Breasts and Axillae

    Chapter 17: Abdomen

    Chapter 18: Female Genitalia

    Chapter 19: Male Genitalia

    Chapter 20: Anus, Rectum, and Prostate

    Chapter 21: Musculoskeletal System

    Chapter 22: Neurologic System

    Chapter 23: Sports Participation Evaluation

    Chapter 24: Putting It All Together

    Chapter 25: Taking the Next Steps: Clinical Judgment

    Chapter 26: Recording Information

    Chapter 27: Emergency or Life-Threatening Situations

    Details

    No. of pages:
    240
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Mosby 2011
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Mosby
    eBook ISBN:
    9780323091732
    eBook ISBN:
    9780323290364

    About the Author

    Henry Seidel

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor Emeritus of Pediatrics, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD

    Jane Ball

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Trauma Systems Consultant, American College of Surgeons, Gaithersburg, MD

    Joyce Dains

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Associate Professor, Department of Nursing, The University of Texas; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas

    Denise Vanacore-Chase

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Coordinator Nurse Practitioner Program, Gwynedd Mercy College, Gwynedd Valley, PA; Director of Primary Health Care Services, Adult Health Center, Lansdale, PA, USA

    John Flynn

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor of Medicine, Chief Physician and Dean for Clinical Affairs, and Director of the Faculty Practice Plan, The University of Chicago Medicine, Chicago, IL

    Barry Solomon

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Medical Director, Harriet Lane Clinic, Division of General Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, The Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD

    Rosalyn Stewart

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine, Department of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, The Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD

    Request Quote

    Tax Exemption

    We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.