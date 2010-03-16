Student Laboratory Manual for Mosby's Guide to Physical Examination
7th Edition
Description
Take charge of your learning with this comprehensive lab manual and student workbook. Activities and resources include learning objectives, chapter reviews, multiple-choice questions, terminology reviews, application activities, case studies, and critical thinking questions. Answers at the back facilitate both learning and review. The new edition offers expanded application activities and an emphasis on evidence-based practice.
Key Features
- A comprehensive revision of terminology review, critical thinking exercises and application exercises aids studying.
- Practice questions are revised from knowledge and comprehension to application, analysis, and evaluation.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Partnership With Patients: Building a History
Chapter 2: Cultural Awareness
Chapter 3: Examination Techniques and Equipment
Chapter 4: Mental Status
Chapter 5: Growth and Measurement
Chapter 6: Nutrition
Chapter 7: Assessment of Pain
Chapter 8: Skin, Hair, and Nails
Chapter 9: Lymphatic System
Chapter 10: Head and Neck
Chapter 11: Eyes
Chapter 12: Ears, Nose, and Throat
Chapter 13: Chest and Lungs
Chapter 14: Heart
Chapter 15: Blood Vessels
Chapter 16: Breasts and Axillae
Chapter 17: Abdomen
Chapter 18: Female Genitalia
Chapter 19: Male Genitalia
Chapter 20: Anus, Rectum, and Prostate
Chapter 21: Musculoskeletal System
Chapter 22: Neurologic System
Chapter 23: Sports Participation Evaluation
Chapter 24: Putting It All Together
Chapter 25: Taking the Next Steps: Clinical Judgment
Chapter 26: Recording Information
Chapter 27: Emergency or Life-Threatening Situations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 16th March 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323091732
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323290364
About the Author
Henry Seidel
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Pediatrics, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
Jane Ball
Affiliations and Expertise
Trauma Systems Consultant, American College of Surgeons, Gaithersburg, MD
Joyce Dains
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Nursing, The University of Texas; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas
Denise Vanacore-Chase
Affiliations and Expertise
Coordinator Nurse Practitioner Program, Gwynedd Mercy College, Gwynedd Valley, PA; Director of Primary Health Care Services, Adult Health Center, Lansdale, PA, USA
John Flynn
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Chief Physician and Dean for Clinical Affairs, and Director of the Faculty Practice Plan, The University of Chicago Medicine, Chicago, IL
Barry Solomon
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Medical Director, Harriet Lane Clinic, Division of General Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, The Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
Rosalyn Stewart
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine, Department of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, The Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD