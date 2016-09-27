Student Laboratory Manual for Health Assessment for Nursing Practice
6th Edition
Authors: Susan Wilson Jean Giddens
Paperback ISBN: 9780323377836
eBook ISBN: 9780323377843
eBook ISBN: 9780323377867
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 27th September 2016
Page Count: 192
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2017
- Published:
- 27th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323377836
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323377843
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323377867
About the Author
Susan Wilson
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Associate Professor, Harris College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, Texas
Jean Giddens
Affiliations and Expertise
Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Executive Nurse Fellow, Dean and Professor, School of Nursing, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.