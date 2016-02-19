Student Guide For Living Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127059556, 9780323158534

Student Guide For Living Chemistry

1st Edition

Authors: Barbara Ucko
eBook ISBN: 9780323158534
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 267
Description

Student Guide for Living Chemistry is a 23-chapter textbook guide that allows students to study and review on their own and test their understanding to help them prepare for examinations. Every chapter begins with a list of objectives, stating exactly the skills to develop in a particular unit. Each objective corresponds to a section in the textbook Living Chemistry. Three kinds of questions are provided for each objective to check the student’s understanding, namely, short answer (Study Questions), multiple-choice, and fill-in. The answers for all questions are provided at the end of the chapter. The opening chapters cover the SI units, composition of matter, chemical bonding, compounds, chemical change, gases, respiration, and water. The subsequent chapters deal with solutions, acids, bases, salts, nuclear and organic chemistry, oxygen derivatives and hydrocarbons, polymers, and other organic derivatives. This textbook also explores the chemistry of carbohydrates, lipids, proteins, enzymes, and energy and carbohydrate metabolism. The remaining chapters discuss the chemistry of vitamins, hormones, body fluid, drugs, and poisons. Undergraduate chemistry students will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Introduction

1 Matter and measurement

2 The composition of matter

3 Chemical bonding

4 Compounds and chemical change

5 Gases and respiration

6 Water

7 Solutions

8 Acids, bases, and salts

9 Nuclear chemistry and radiation

10 Organic chemistry—hydrocarbons

11 Oxygen derivatives of the hydrocarbons

12 Other organic derivatives and polymers

13 Carbohydrates

14 Lipids

15 Proteins

16 Enzymes and digestion

17 Energy and carbohydrate metabolism

18 Metabolism of lipids

19 Metabolism of proteins

20 Heredity and protein synthesis

21 Vitamins and hormones

22 Chemistry of the body fluids

23 Drugs and poisons

Review Questions for Appendix A Basic mathematics for chemistry

Review Questions for Appendix B Metric system conversions

Review Questions for Appendix C Orbitals

Review Questions for Appendix D Details of glucose catabolism

Review Questions for Appendix E The Cell

Glossary


About the Author

Barbara Ucko

