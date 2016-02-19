Student Guide for Living Chemistry is a 23-chapter textbook guide that allows students to study and review on their own and test their understanding to help them prepare for examinations. Every chapter begins with a list of objectives, stating exactly the skills to develop in a particular unit. Each objective corresponds to a section in the textbook Living Chemistry. Three kinds of questions are provided for each objective to check the student’s understanding, namely, short answer (Study Questions), multiple-choice, and fill-in. The answers for all questions are provided at the end of the chapter. The opening chapters cover the SI units, composition of matter, chemical bonding, compounds, chemical change, gases, respiration, and water. The subsequent chapters deal with solutions, acids, bases, salts, nuclear and organic chemistry, oxygen derivatives and hydrocarbons, polymers, and other organic derivatives. This textbook also explores the chemistry of carbohydrates, lipids, proteins, enzymes, and energy and carbohydrate metabolism. The remaining chapters discuss the chemistry of vitamins, hormones, body fluid, drugs, and poisons. Undergraduate chemistry students will find this book invaluable.