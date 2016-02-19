Student Guide For Living Chemistry
1st Edition
Description
Student Guide for Living Chemistry is a 23-chapter textbook guide that allows students to study and review on their own and test their understanding to help them prepare for examinations. Every chapter begins with a list of objectives, stating exactly the skills to develop in a particular unit. Each objective corresponds to a section in the textbook Living Chemistry. Three kinds of questions are provided for each objective to check the student’s understanding, namely, short answer (Study Questions), multiple-choice, and fill-in. The answers for all questions are provided at the end of the chapter. The opening chapters cover the SI units, composition of matter, chemical bonding, compounds, chemical change, gases, respiration, and water. The subsequent chapters deal with solutions, acids, bases, salts, nuclear and organic chemistry, oxygen derivatives and hydrocarbons, polymers, and other organic derivatives. This textbook also explores the chemistry of carbohydrates, lipids, proteins, enzymes, and energy and carbohydrate metabolism. The remaining chapters discuss the chemistry of vitamins, hormones, body fluid, drugs, and poisons. Undergraduate chemistry students will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Introduction
1 Matter and measurement
2 The composition of matter
3 Chemical bonding
4 Compounds and chemical change
5 Gases and respiration
6 Water
7 Solutions
8 Acids, bases, and salts
9 Nuclear chemistry and radiation
10 Organic chemistry—hydrocarbons
11 Oxygen derivatives of the hydrocarbons
12 Other organic derivatives and polymers
13 Carbohydrates
14 Lipids
15 Proteins
16 Enzymes and digestion
17 Energy and carbohydrate metabolism
18 Metabolism of lipids
19 Metabolism of proteins
20 Heredity and protein synthesis
21 Vitamins and hormones
22 Chemistry of the body fluids
23 Drugs and poisons
Review Questions for Appendix A Basic mathematics for chemistry
Review Questions for Appendix B Metric system conversions
Review Questions for Appendix C Orbitals
Review Questions for Appendix D Details of glucose catabolism
Review Questions for Appendix E The Cell
Glossary
- No. of pages:
- 267
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323158534