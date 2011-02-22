Student Feedback - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843345732, 9781780632582

Table of Contents

List of figures and tables

About the authors

Preface

Part 1: Overview

Chapter 1: The nexus of feedback and improvement

Abstract:

Introduction

Improvement

External information

Preoccupation with surveys

Types of surveys

Institution-level satisfaction

Faculty-level satisfaction with provision

Programme-level satisfaction with the learning and teaching

Module-level feedback

Appraisal of teacher performance by students

Multiple surveys: cosmetic or inclusive?

Feedback to students

Integrating feedback

Conclusions

Part 2: International Perspectives

Chapter 2: Student feedback in the US and global contexts

Abstract:

Introduction

Student feedback in the evaluation of academic programmes and instruction

Case study

Issues

The meta-profession model of faculty

SERVQUAL

Discussion

Chapter 3: Student feedback in higher education: a Malaysian perspective

Abstract:

Introduction

Malaysia’s educational competitiveness ranking

Student feedback in higher education

Student feedback in Malaysian universities

Case study of a Malaysian university

Discussion and lessons learned

Chapter 4: Improving university teaching through student feedback: a critical investigation

Abstract:

Introduction

Background

Case study: student feedback at the Faculty of Engineering, Lund University

Making strategic use of student evaluations

Discussion

Acknowledgement

Chapter 5: Student feedback in the Australian national and university context

Abstract:

Introduction

National or sector-wide use of student feedback

Institutional-level use of student feedback

Within-university practices and uses of student feedback

Conclusions

Part 3: Tools and Administration

Chapter 6: Tools for effective student feedback

Abstract:

An assessment of student feedback instruments

Overview of selected assessments

Connecting the dots: external and internal links

Concluding thoughts on a more considered approach

Chapter 7: Web-based or paper-based surveys: a quandary?

Abstract:

Introduction

Administrative considerations

Survey response rates

Analysis of trend data

Results

Discussion

Conclusions

Chapter 8: Inclusive practice in student feedback systems

Abstract:

Introduction

Institutional approach to unit evaluation

Discussion

Concluding remarks

Chapter 9: Action and the feedback cycle

Abstract:

Introduction

Action

Monitoring action

Managing student expectations

Feedback to students

Conclusions

Index

Description

In recent years, student feedback has appeared at the forefront of higher education quality. In particular, the issues of effectiveness and the use of student feedback to affect improvement in higher education teaching and learning, and also other areas of student tertiary experience. Despite this, there has been a relative lack of academic literature, especially in book format, focusing on the experiences of academics, higher education leaders and managers with expertise in this area. This comprehensive book addresses this gap.

With contributions by experts in the area of higher education quality (academics, higher education leaders and managers) from a range of countries the book is concerned with the practices and theory of evaluation in higher education quality, in particular the issue of student feedback.

Key Features

  • Experiences from interaction experts in the field
  • Practical applications
  • A resource guide that can be utilized in the higher education sector

Readership

Practitioners in the area of higher education quality, such as academics, managers and leaders involved in higher education quality, as well as those involved in the design and administration of questionnaires and surveys

About the Editors

Chenicheri Sid Nair Editor

Professor Chenicheri Sid Nair is currently with the Centre for Advancement of Teaching and Learning, University of Western Australia (UWA), Perth. Prior to his appointment to UWA, he was Quality Adviser (Research and Evaluation) in the Centre for Higher Education Quality (CHEQ) at Monash University, Australia. He has an extensive expertise in the area of quality development and evaluation, and he also has considerable editorial experience. Currently, he is Associate Editor of the International Journal of Quality Assurance in Engineering and Technology Education (IJQAETE). Prior to this he was also a Managing Editor of the Electronic Journal of Science Education (EJSE). Professor Nair is also an international consultant in a number of countries in quality and evaluations.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Western Australia, Australia

Patricie Mertova Editor

Dr Patricie Mertova is currently a Research Fellow in the Department of Education, University of Oxford, England. She was previously a Research Officer at the University of Queensland, and, prior to that, a Research Fellow in the Centre for the Advancement of Learning and Teaching (CALT) and the Centre for Higher Education Quality (CHEQ), Monash University, Australia. She has recently completed her PhD focusing on the academic voice in higher education quality. She has research expertise in the areas of higher education and higher education quality. Her background is also in the areas of linguistics, translation, cross-cultural communication and foreign languages.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Oxford, UK

