Student Feedback
1st Edition
The Cornerstone to an Effective Quality Assurance System in Higher Education
Table of Contents
List of figures and tables
About the authors
Preface
Part 1: Overview
Chapter 1: The nexus of feedback and improvement
Abstract:
Introduction
Improvement
External information
Preoccupation with surveys
Types of surveys
Institution-level satisfaction
Faculty-level satisfaction with provision
Programme-level satisfaction with the learning and teaching
Module-level feedback
Appraisal of teacher performance by students
Multiple surveys: cosmetic or inclusive?
Feedback to students
Integrating feedback
Conclusions
Part 2: International Perspectives
Chapter 2: Student feedback in the US and global contexts
Abstract:
Introduction
Student feedback in the evaluation of academic programmes and instruction
Case study
Issues
The meta-profession model of faculty
SERVQUAL
Discussion
Chapter 3: Student feedback in higher education: a Malaysian perspective
Abstract:
Introduction
Malaysia’s educational competitiveness ranking
Student feedback in higher education
Student feedback in Malaysian universities
Case study of a Malaysian university
Discussion and lessons learned
Chapter 4: Improving university teaching through student feedback: a critical investigation
Abstract:
Introduction
Background
Case study: student feedback at the Faculty of Engineering, Lund University
Making strategic use of student evaluations
Discussion
Acknowledgement
Chapter 5: Student feedback in the Australian national and university context
Abstract:
Introduction
National or sector-wide use of student feedback
Institutional-level use of student feedback
Within-university practices and uses of student feedback
Conclusions
Part 3: Tools and Administration
Chapter 6: Tools for effective student feedback
Abstract:
An assessment of student feedback instruments
Overview of selected assessments
Connecting the dots: external and internal links
Concluding thoughts on a more considered approach
Chapter 7: Web-based or paper-based surveys: a quandary?
Abstract:
Introduction
Administrative considerations
Survey response rates
Analysis of trend data
Results
Discussion
Conclusions
Chapter 8: Inclusive practice in student feedback systems
Abstract:
Introduction
Institutional approach to unit evaluation
Discussion
Concluding remarks
Chapter 9: Action and the feedback cycle
Abstract:
Introduction
Action
Monitoring action
Managing student expectations
Feedback to students
Conclusions
Index
Description
In recent years, student feedback has appeared at the forefront of higher education quality. In particular, the issues of effectiveness and the use of student feedback to affect improvement in higher education teaching and learning, and also other areas of student tertiary experience. Despite this, there has been a relative lack of academic literature, especially in book format, focusing on the experiences of academics, higher education leaders and managers with expertise in this area. This comprehensive book addresses this gap.
With contributions by experts in the area of higher education quality (academics, higher education leaders and managers) from a range of countries the book is concerned with the practices and theory of evaluation in higher education quality, in particular the issue of student feedback.
Key Features
- Experiences from interaction experts in the field
- Practical applications
- A resource guide that can be utilized in the higher education sector
Readership
Practitioners in the area of higher education quality, such as academics, managers and leaders involved in higher education quality, as well as those involved in the design and administration of questionnaires and surveys
Details
- No. of pages:
- 182
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2011
- Published:
- 22nd February 2011
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780632582
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843345732
About the Editors
Chenicheri Sid Nair Editor
Professor Chenicheri Sid Nair is currently with the Centre for Advancement of Teaching and Learning, University of Western Australia (UWA), Perth. Prior to his appointment to UWA, he was Quality Adviser (Research and Evaluation) in the Centre for Higher Education Quality (CHEQ) at Monash University, Australia. He has an extensive expertise in the area of quality development and evaluation, and he also has considerable editorial experience. Currently, he is Associate Editor of the International Journal of Quality Assurance in Engineering and Technology Education (IJQAETE). Prior to this he was also a Managing Editor of the Electronic Journal of Science Education (EJSE). Professor Nair is also an international consultant in a number of countries in quality and evaluations.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Western Australia, Australia
Patricie Mertova Editor
Dr Patricie Mertova is currently a Research Fellow in the Department of Education, University of Oxford, England. She was previously a Research Officer at the University of Queensland, and, prior to that, a Research Fellow in the Centre for the Advancement of Learning and Teaching (CALT) and the Centre for Higher Education Quality (CHEQ), Monash University, Australia. She has recently completed her PhD focusing on the academic voice in higher education quality. She has research expertise in the areas of higher education and higher education quality. Her background is also in the areas of linguistics, translation, cross-cultural communication and foreign languages.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Oxford, UK