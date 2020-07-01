Structures Strengthened with Bonded Composites
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Fundamental behavior of FRP and bonding technique
1.1 FRP constituent
1.2 Characteristics of FRP composites
1.3 FRP bonding technique for the concrete and steel structures
1.4 References
Chapter 2: Bond characteristics and debonding mechanism of FRP-to concrete interface
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Interfacial fractures and debonding modes
2.3 Stress transfer and fracture propagation of FRP-to-concrete joints
2.4 Short-term behavior of FRP-to-concrete interface
2.5 Long-term behavior of FRP-to-concrete interface
2.6 Durability of FRP-to-concrete interfac
2.7 Enhanced FRP Bonding System
2.8 References
Chapter 3 FRP-strengthened tensile members
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Experimental investigations of FRP-strengthened tensile members
3.3 Fracture energy approach for analyzing tensile properties of FRP-strengthened tensile members
3.4 Modeling of Tension Stiffening Effect
3.5 Formulation of Crack Spacing
3.6 Reference
Chapter 4 Flexural Strengthening of Structures
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Flexural strengthening methods for structural members
4.3 Effect of flexural strengthening on the performance of structural members
4.4 Bonding and debonding mechanisms in FRP strengthened RC members
4.5 Design of flexural strengthening
4.6 Performance enhancements for FRP flexural strengthening
4.7 Special field applications
4.8 References
Chapter 5: Shear and Torsional Strengthening of Structures
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Why Shear and Torsion Strengthening?
5.3. What is the Shear and Torsion Strengthening with FRP?
5.4. Failure Modes of Shear Strengthened Beams
5.5. Fundamental Mechanism for FRP Retrofitting
5.6. Experimental investigation of parameters influencing the shear capacities
5.7. Numerical investigation of parameters influencing the shear capacities
5.8. Shear Strength Models
5.9. Numerical-Based Model for Prediction of the Shear Capacity
5.10. Failure Modes of Torsional Strengthened Beams
5.11. Resistance Mechanism of FRP Torsional Strengthening
5.12. Evaluation of Torsional Strength of FRP-Strengthened Elements
5.13. References
Chapter 6: FRP Strengthening of Concrete Columns
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Performance of Under-Designed Existing Structures
6.3 Provisions of Current Seismic Design Codes
6.4 Strengthening of RC Columns
6.5 FRP as External Reinforcement for Existing RC Columns
6.6 Modeling of Stress-Strain Behavior of FRP-Confined Concrete
6.7 Ductility Enhancement.
6.8 Design Methods of FRP Jacket for Deficient RC Columns
6.9 Numerical simulation of columns under axial and lateral loads
6.10 Evaluation of Design-oriented models in simulating RC-columns retrofitted with FRP-jackets under axial and lateral loadings
6.11Recoverability of FRP-Retrofitted Columns
6.12 Design Provisions Satisfying Required Recoverability
6.14Future Researches
6.15 References
Chapter 7: Reinforcing Spalling Resistance of Concrete Structures with Bonded FRP Composites
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Spalling Resistance of Beams with FRP Sheets
7.3 Spalling Resistanceof Structures with Bi-Directional FRP Sheets
7.4 Experimental Study on Arched Beams
7.5 Spalling Prevention Design Method
7.6 Selection of the Method to Prevent Spalling
7.7 Conclusions
7.8 References
Description
Strengthening or stiffening of civil infrastructure using externally-bonded fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites such as FRP plates, sheets and grids has become a promising structural strengthening technique. It has also gained much popularity recently, particularly in rehabilitation of structures/infrastructures due to the worldwide deterioration problems and earthquake hazards. Their high strength-to-weight ratio, durability in adverse environments and high fatigue performance make them a good choice for civil engineering applications. Moreover, FRP sheets can easily be externally bonded to the surface of structural members.
Structures Strengthened with Bonded Composites presents a comprehensive account of strengthening of concrete, reinforced and prestressed concrete, masonry, steel and other composite structures using externally-bonded FRP composites with emphasis on giving a systematic and fundamental investigation on bonding and debonding behavior of the FRP-concrete interface and structural performances of FRP-strengthened structures with combination of experimental, theoretical and numerical studies, developing the analytical models and design codes, and some emerging and innovative strengthening techniques.
The book will appeal to all those concerned with strengthening and retrofitting of existing structures from the effect of additional anticipated loads in the civil sector. Based on the author's experience, reflecting many years of specialized experience including private and academic perspectives, the book will be a standard reference in many fields of engineering such as FRP composites, engineering mechanics, numerical analysis, material science and engineering, seismic engineering design, and structural engineering.
Key Features
- Discusses FRP strengthening of different types of structures including bridges, tunnels, buildings and historic structures and underwater constructions
- Clear classification and discussions are made on various interfacial failure modes with a combination of experimental, theoretical and numerical studies
- Establishes a systematic theory on interfacial fracture mechanics and clarifies the different debonding mechanisms
- Describes design methods and makes comparison of design considerations and methods among different countries
- Presents temperature and fatigue effects, long-term behavior for different strengthening methods
Readership
Design engineers, civil and structural engineers, materials scientists, postgraduate researchers studying repair and rehabilitation of structures
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128210888
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Zhishen Wu Author
Prof. Zhishen WU is a professor at Southeast University in China and Ibaraki University in Japan. His research interests include FRP composite technologies, advanced basalt fibers, sensor technologies, structural health/risk/disaster monitoring, control and management, and smart & sustainable infrastructure. He has published 8 books and over 600 papers in refereed journals and international conference proceedings including over 60 keynote or invited papers. He also holds over 80 authorized patents. He has received many awards such as the JSCE Research Award in 1990, the JSCM Technology Award in 2007, and 2009 SHM Person of the Year Award, National Prize for Progress in Science and Technology of China in 2012, the International Institute for FRP in Construction (IIFC) medal in 2016, and National Prize for Technology Innovation of China in 2017. He served as the Vice President of IIFC from 2006 to 2012, and he has been the committee chairman or board member of numerous national and international scientific societies such as the chairman of China chemical fibers association committee on basalt fibers, the president of International Society for Structural Health Monitoring of Intelligent Infrastructures (ISHMII). Moreover, he serves as an editor, associate editor, editorial board member for more than ten international journals, including the founding Editor-in-Chief of the International of Sustainable Materials and Structural Systems. He is a member of the Engineering Academy of Japan and a fellow of ASCE, JSCE, ISHMII, and IIFC.
Affiliations and Expertise
Southeast University, China and Ibaraki University, Japan
Yufei Wu Author
Yu-Fei Wu is Professor in Shenzhen University. He received his PhD from the University of Adelaide, Australia. He has over ten years’ industrial experience in structural engineering, as a professional engineer in consulting firms in China, Singapore and Australia, and is a chartered professional engineer of New Zealand and Australia (FIEAust, CPEng, NER, MIPENZ). His research interests lie in the broad field of structural engineering, including concrete structures, structural design, composite structures, FRP structures and structural rehabilitation. He has published widely in the field, with over 130 research papers, and has received numerous awards for his work.
Affiliations and Expertise
Shenzhen University
Mohamed Fahmy Author
Assoc. Prof. Mohamed F.M. FAHMY obtained his Ph.D. degree from Ibaraki University, Japan, in 2010. From 2010 to 2016，he was an Assistant Professor in Assiut University, Egypt; From 2016 till now，he is an associate professor in Assiut University, Egypt. He has published over 50 International papers including over 25 SCI indexed. Dr FAHMY is the contributor of 2 book chapters. His research interest includes sustainable materials, damage-control, and modelling of existing and modern FRP-RC structures. And he is a referee for more than 10 international journals. After a long period of research, the author team have produced experimental, numerical and analytical research databases, and collected and evaluated the tremendous efforts of researchers around the world to strengthen existing structures with modern composite materials. It is very important to summarize these efforts in a product that fairly demonstrates the experimental results. It clearly and uniformly reveals the analytical works, clarifies the weaknesses that need further work, and extracts design guidelines to enable design engineers to widely apply these new materials and strengthening techniques.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assiut University, Egypt