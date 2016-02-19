Structures in Dynamics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444892577, 9780444596253

Structures in Dynamics, Volume 2

1st Edition

Finite Dimensional Deterministic Studies

Authors: H.W. Broer F. Dumortier S.J. van Strien F. Takens
eBook ISBN: 9780444596253
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 5th November 1991
Page Count: 322
Table of Contents

Preface. 1. Introduction to dynamical systems (H.W. Broer). 2. Genericity and structural stability (H.W. Broer and F. Dumortier). 3. Bifurcations (F. Takens). 4. A family of quasi-periodic attractors (H.W. Broer). 5. Chaos (F. Takens). 6. Interval maps (S.J. v. Strien). 7. Local study of planar vector fields: singularities and their unfoldings (F. Dumortier). 8. The thermodynamic formalism (F. Takens). 9. Conservative dynamical systems (H.W. Broer). Subject index.

Description

The study of non-linear dynamical systems nowadays is an intricate mixture of analysis, geometry, algebra and measure theory and this book takes all aspects into account.

Presenting the contents of its authors' graduate courses in non-linear dynamical systems, this volume aims at researchers who wish to be acquainted with the more theoretical and fundamental subjects in non-linear dynamics and is designed to link the popular literature with research papers and monographs.

All of the subjects covered in this book are extensively dealt with and presented in a pedagogic form. These include the presentation of an environment for the route to chaos by quasi-periodicity (which is related to the Landau-Lifschitz and Ruelle-Takens scenario's concerning the onset of turbulence); the theories of 1-dimensional dynamics, singularities in planar vector fields, and quasi-periodicity in dissipative systems.

@qu:This is a good and instructive book about non-linear dynamics. @source:Australian and New Zealand Physicist

H.W. Broer Author

University of Groningen, Groningen, The Netherlands

F. Dumortier Author

Limburgs Universitair Centrum, Belgium

S.J. van Strien Author

Delft University, Delft, The Netherlands

F. Takens Author

University of Groningen, Groningen, The Netherlands

