Structures and Fracture ebook Collection contains 5 of our best-selling titles, providing the ultimate reference for every structural engineer’s library. Get access to over 3000 pages of reference material, at a fraction of the price of the hard-copy books.

This CD contains the complete ebooks of the following 5 titles:

Zerbst, Fitness-for-Service Fracture Assessment for Structures, 9780080449470 Giurgiutiu, Structural Health Monitoring, 9780120887606 Fahy, Sound & Structural Vibration 2nd Edition, 9780123736338 Yang, Stress, Strain and Structural Dynamics, 9780127877679 Ravi-Chandar, Dynamic Fracture , 9780080443522