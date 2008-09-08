Structures and Fracture ebook Collection
1st Edition
Ultimate CD
Description
Structures and Fracture ebook Collection contains 5 of our best-selling titles, providing the ultimate reference for every structural engineer’s library. Get access to over 3000 pages of reference material, at a fraction of the price of the hard-copy books.
This CD contains the complete ebooks of the following 5 titles:
Zerbst, Fitness-for-Service Fracture Assessment for Structures, 9780080449470 Giurgiutiu, Structural Health Monitoring, 9780120887606 Fahy, Sound & Structural Vibration 2nd Edition, 9780123736338 Yang, Stress, Strain and Structural Dynamics, 9780127877679 Ravi-Chandar, Dynamic Fracture , 9780080443522
Key Features
Five fully searchable titles on one CD providing instant access to the ULTIMATE library of engineering materials for structural engineers and professionals. 3000 pages of practical and theoretical structural dynamics and fracture information in one portable package. *Incredible value at a fraction of the cost of the print books
Readership
Researchers in interdisciplinary areas of structural integrity, damage tolerance, failure analysis, NDT. Professional Engineers and Manufacturing Engineers in Mechanical, Civil and Aerospace, Automotive industries; Manufacturers of primary structural materials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2960
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 8th September 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080923536
About the Author
Uwe Zerbst
Affiliations and Expertise
Bundesanstalt für Materialforschung und Prüfung (BAM), Berlin, Germany
Victor Giurgiutiu
Dr. Giurgiutiu is an expert in the field of Structural Health Monitoring (SHM). He leads the Laboratory for Active Materials and Smart Structures at the University of South Carolina. He is a regular contributor of papers to leading conferences in the area, received the award Structural Health Monitoring Person of the Year 2003 and is Associate Editor of the international journal, Structural Health Monitoring.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Mechanical Engineering, University of South Carolina, Columbia, USA
Frank Fahy
Frank Fahy has been teaching and researching at the Institute of Sound and Vibration Research, Southampton, England, for nearly forty years. He is Emeritus Professor of Engineering Acoustics, signifying both his training and professionalmotivation. He is a Rayleigh Medal holder and Honorary Fellow of the Institute of Acoustics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Sound and Vibration Research, University of Southampton, UK
Bingen Yang
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Southern California, USA
K. Ravi-Chandar
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Aerospace Engineering and Engineering Mechanics, University of Texas, USA