Structures and Fracture ebook Collection - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080923536

Structures and Fracture ebook Collection

1st Edition

Ultimate CD

Authors: Uwe Zerbst Victor Giurgiutiu Frank Fahy Bingen Yang K. Ravi-Chandar
eBook ISBN: 9780080923536
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th September 2008
Page Count: 2960
Description

Structures and Fracture ebook Collection contains 5 of our best-selling titles, providing the ultimate reference for every structural engineer’s library. Get access to over 3000 pages of reference material, at a fraction of the price of the hard-copy books.

This CD contains the complete ebooks of the following 5 titles:

Zerbst, Fitness-for-Service Fracture Assessment for Structures, 9780080449470 Giurgiutiu, Structural Health Monitoring, 9780120887606 Fahy, Sound & Structural Vibration 2nd Edition, 9780123736338 Yang, Stress, Strain and Structural Dynamics, 9780127877679 Ravi-Chandar, Dynamic Fracture , 9780080443522

Key Features

Five fully searchable titles on one CD providing instant access to the ULTIMATE library of engineering materials for structural engineers and professionals. 3000 pages of practical and theoretical structural dynamics and fracture information in one portable package. *Incredible value at a fraction of the cost of the print books

Readership

Researchers in interdisciplinary areas of structural integrity, damage tolerance, failure analysis, NDT. Professional Engineers and Manufacturing Engineers in Mechanical, Civil and Aerospace, Automotive industries; Manufacturers of primary structural materials

Details

No. of pages:
2960
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080923536

About the Author

Uwe Zerbst

Affiliations and Expertise

Bundesanstalt für Materialforschung und Prüfung (BAM), Berlin, Germany

Victor Giurgiutiu

Dr. Giurgiutiu is an expert in the field of Structural Health Monitoring (SHM). He leads the Laboratory for Active Materials and Smart Structures at the University of South Carolina. He is a regular contributor of papers to leading conferences in the area, received the award Structural Health Monitoring Person of the Year 2003 and is Associate Editor of the international journal, Structural Health Monitoring.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Mechanical Engineering, University of South Carolina, Columbia, USA

Frank Fahy

Frank Fahy has been teaching and researching at the Institute of Sound and Vibration Research, Southampton, England, for nearly forty years. He is Emeritus Professor of Engineering Acoustics, signifying both his training and professionalmotivation. He is a Rayleigh Medal holder and Honorary Fellow of the Institute of Acoustics.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Sound and Vibration Research, University of Southampton, UK

Bingen Yang

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Southern California, USA

K. Ravi-Chandar

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Aerospace Engineering and Engineering Mechanics, University of Texas, USA

