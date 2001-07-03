Structured Trade and Commodity Finance in Emerging Markets
1st Edition
What Can Go Wrong and How to Avoid It
Description
John MacNamara’s timely report looks at the principles and practice of structured trade and commodity finance deals and what can go wrong. It is supported by invaluable case study material.
Key Features
- An authoritative guide to structured trade and commodity finance in emerging markets
- A detailed study of the problems and opportunities presented by structured trade
- A clear explanation of typical structures and risk mitigation techniques
Readership
Academics, students, researchers, and professionals in finance
Table of Contents
Introduction: What is structured trade and commodity finance? Impact of different lending rationales on the prospects of repayment; Typical structures; The acid test: Do structures work? Other cautionary tales; Documentation: Do's and don'ts; Conclusions; Information and where to find it; Glossary.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 194
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2001
- Published:
- 3rd July 2001
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855737204
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781855735446
About the Author
John MacNamara
John Macnamara started work in a London commodity trading company in 1982, where he specialised in Islamic trade finance before moving onto countertrade and prefinance. He crossed the counter to banking in 1990 and was a mainstream corporate banker for a period before returning to trade finance. Since 2000 he has been Head of Structured Commodity Finance at Deutsche Bank AG in Amsterdam, part of Deutsche's Structured Export Finance division. Previously he was Head of Structured Trade and Commodity Finance at Banco Santander Central Hispano (BSCH) in London, where he set up this product and was active in the structured trade finance market throughout the period of the emerging markets crisis in 1996-99 without a single loss on his portfolio. During this period his department was merged with the in-house US-incorporated investment bank. This background has given him an unusual level of insight into commodity trading companies, commercial corporate banking and US-style investment banking, combined with long-term exposure to the emerging markets.