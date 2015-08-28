Structured Search for Big Data
1st Edition
From Keywords to Key-objects
Description
The WWW era made billions of people dramatically dependent on the progress of data technologies, out of which Internet search and Big Data are arguably the most notable. Structured Search paradigm connects them via a fundamental concept of key-objects evolving out of keywords as the units of search. The key-object data model and KeySQL revamp the data independence principle making it applicable for Big Data and complement NoSQL with full-blown structured querying functionality. The ultimate goal is extracting Big Information from the Big Data.
As a Big Data Consultant, Mikhail Gilula combines academic background with 20 years of industry experience in the database and data warehousing technologies working as a Sr. Data Architect for Teradata, Alcatel-Lucent, and PayPal, among others. He has authored three books, including The Set Model for Database and Information Systems and holds four US Patents in Structured Search and Data Integration.
Key Features
- Conceptualizes structured search as a technology for querying multiple data sources in an independent and scalable manner.
- Explains how NoSQL and KeySQL complement each other and serve different needs with respect to big data
- Shows the place of structured search in the internet evolution and describes its implementations including the real-time structured internet search
Readership
IT professionals and managers, data architects and modelers, software developers, undergraduate and graduate students in information systems, computer science or engineering
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Quotation
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1: Introduction to Structured Search
- Abstract
- 1.1. Limitations of Keyword Search
- 1.2. Keyword Search in E-Commerce
- 1.3. Limitations of Database Search
- 1.4. What is Structured Search?
- Chapter 2: Key-Objects vs. Keywords
- Abstract
- 2.1. Introducing Key-Objects
- 2.2. Mary’s Printer
- 2.3. Key-Objects and Instances
- 2.4. Catalogs and Query Expansion
- Chapter 3: Key-Object Data Model
- Abstract
- 3.1. Key-Objects as Hereditarily-Finite Sets
- 3.2. Operations on Key-Objects
- 3.3. Catalogs are Key-Objects
- 3.4. Instances as Hereditarily-Finite Sets
- 3.5. Operations on Key-Object Instances
- 3.6. Data Stores
- 3.7. Operations on Stores
- Chapter 4: Structured Search Framework
- Abstract
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Principles
- 4.3. General Framework
- 4.4. Data Store Functionality
- Chapter 5: Introduction to KeySQL
- Abstract
- 5.1. Overview
- 5.2. Catalog Management Language
- 5.3. Store Manipulation Language
- 5.4. SHOW Statements
- Chapter 6: Structured Search on Database Landscape
- Abstract
- 6.1. Questions and Topics
- 6.2. Key-Objects and Object-Oriented Programming Paradigm
- 6.3. Key-Objects and Object-Oriented Databases
- 6.4. KeySQL and NoSQL
- 6.5. Query Independence and Data Independence
- 6.6. KeySQL and MPP Architectures
- Chapter 7: Structured Search Solutions
- Abstract
- 7.1. E-Commerce Applications
- 7.2. Secure Federated System
- 7.3. Native KeySQL Systems
- 7.4. Structured Search in Internet Evolution
Details
- No. of pages:
- 114
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2016
- Published:
- 28th August 2015
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128046524
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128046319
About the Author
Mikhail Gilula
Mikhail Gilula has over 20 years of experience in database and data warehousing technologies. He has authored 3 books on the subject including “The Set Model for Database and Information Systems” published by Addison-Wesley and ACM Press, and holds 4 US Patents in Data Integration and Structured Search. Mikhail’s industry experience includes working as a Sr. Data Architect for PayPal, Alcatel-Lucent, and Teradata, among others.
Affiliations and Expertise
Sr. Data Warehouse Architect, Teradata, San Carlos, CA, USA