Structured Light and Its Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123740274, 9780080559667

Structured Light and Its Applications

1st Edition

An Introduction to Phase-Structured Beams and Nanoscale Optical Forces

Authors: David Andrews
eBook ISBN: 9780080559667
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123740274
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th April 2008
Page Count: 400
Description

New possibilities have recently emerged for producing optical beams with complex and intricate structures, and for the non-contact optical manipulation of matter. Structured Light and Its Applications fully describes the electromagnetic theory, optical properties, methods and applications associated with this new technology. Detailed discussions are given of unique beam characteristics, such as optical vortices and other wavefront structures, the associated phase properties and photonic aspects, along with applications ranging from cold atom manipulation to optically driven micromachines.

Features include:

  • Comprehensive and authoritative treatments of the latest research in this area of nanophotonics, written by the leading researchers
  • Accounts of numerous microfluidics, nanofabrication, quantum informatics and optical manipulation applications
  • Coverage that fully spans the subject area, from fundamental theory and simulations to experimental methods and results

Graduate students and established researchers in academia, national laboratories and industry will find this book an invaluable guide to the latest technologies in this rapidly developing field.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive and definitive source of the latest research in nanotechnology written by the leading people in the field
  • From theory to applications - all is presented in detail
  • Editor is Chair of the SPIE Nanotechnology Technical Group and is leading the way in generation and manipulation of complex beams

Readership

Researchers, optical engineers, bioengineers, nanotechnology scientists, graduate students

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

Author Affiliations

Preface

Chapter 1: Introduction to Phase-Structured Electromagnetic Waves

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 LAGUERRE–GAUSSIAN BEAMS AND ORBITAL ANGULAR MOMENTUM

1.3 BESSEL AND MATHIEU BEAMS

1.4 GENERAL SOLUTION OF THE WAVE EQUATION

1.5 CLASSICAL OR QUANTUM?

1.6 CREATING LAGUERRE–GAUSSIAN BEAMS WITH LENSES AND HOLOGRAMS

1.7 COHERENCE: SPATIAL AND TEMPORAL

1.8 TRANSFORMATIONS BETWEEN BASIS SETS

1.9 CONCLUSION

Chapter 2: Angular Momentum and Vortices in Optics

2.1 INTRODUCTION

2.2 CLASSICAL ANGULAR MOMENTUM OF FIELDS AND PARTICLES

2.3 SEPARATION OF RADIATIVE ANGULAR MOMENTUM IN L AND S

2.4 MULTIPOLE FIELDS AND THEIR VORTEX STRUCTURE

2.5 ANGULAR MOMENTUM OF MONOCHROMATIC PARAXIAL BEAMS

2.6 QUANTUM DESCRIPTION OF PARAXIAL BEAMS

2.7 NONMONOCHROMATIC PARAXIAL BEAM

2.8 OPERATOR DESCRIPTION OF CLASSICAL PARAXIAL BEAMS

2.9 DYNAMICS OF OPTICAL VORTICES

2.10 CONCLUSION

Chapter 3: Singular Optics and Phase Properties

3.1 FUNDAMENTAL PHASE SINGULARITIES

3.2 BEAMS WITH COMPOSITE VORTICES

3.3 NONINTEGER VORTEX BEAMS

3.4 PROPAGATION DYNAMICS

3.5 CONCLUSIONS

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

Chapter 4: Nanoscale Optics: Interparticle Forces

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 QED DESCRIPTION OF OPTICALLY INDUCED PAIR FORCES

4.3 OVERVIEW OF APPLICATIONS

4.4 DISCUSSION

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

Chapter 5: Near-Field Optical Micromanipulation

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.2 THEORETICAL CONSIDERATIONS FOR NEAR-FIELD TRAPPING

5.3 EXPERIMENTAL GUIDING AND TRAPPING OF PARTICLES IN THE NEAR FIELD

5.4 EMERGENT THEMES IN THE NEAR FIELD

5.5 CONCLUSIONS

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

Chapter 6: Holographic Optical Tweezers

6.1 BACKGROUND

6.2 EXAMPLE RATIONALE FOR CONSTRUCTING EXTENDED ARRAYS OF TRAPS

6.3 EXPERIMENTAL DETAILS

6.4 ALGORITHMS FOR HOLOGRAPHIC OPTICAL TRAPS

6.5 THE FUTURE OF HOLOGRAPHIC OPTICAL TWEEZERS

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

Chapter 7: Atomic and Molecular Manipulation Using Structured Light

7.1 INTRODUCTION

7.2 A BRIEF OVERVIEW

7.3 TRANSFER OF OAM TO ATOMS AND MOLECULES

7.4 DOPPLER FORCES AND TORQUES

7.5 THE DOPPLER SHIFT

7.6 ROTATIONAL EFFECTS ON LIQUID CRYSTALS

7.7 COMMENTS AND CONCLUSIONS

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

Chapter 8: Optical Vortex Trapping and the Dynamics of Particle Rotation

8.1 INTRODUCTION

8.2 COMPUTATIONAL ELECTROMAGNETIC MODELING OF OPTICAL TRAPPING

8.3 ELECTROMAGNETIC ANGULAR MOMENTUM

8.4 ELECTROMAGNETIC ANGULAR MOMENTUM OF PARAXIAL AND NONPARAXIAL OPTICAL VORTICES

8.5 NONPARAXIAL OPTICAL VORTICES

8.6 TRAPPING IN VORTEX BEAMS

8.7 SYMMETRY AND OPTICAL TORQUE

8.8 ZERO ANGULAR MOMENTUM OPTICAL VORTICES

8.9 GAUSSIAN “LONGITUDINAL” OPTICAL VORTEX

8.10 CONCLUSION

Chapter 9: Rotation of Particles in Optical Tweezers

9.1 INTRODUCTION

9.2 USING INTENSITY SHAPED BEAMS TO ORIENT AND ROTATE TRAPPED OBJECTS

9.3 ANGULAR MOMENTUM TRANSFER TO PARTICLES HELD IN OPTICAL TWEEZERS

9.4 OUT OF PLANE ROTATION IN OPTICAL TWEEZERS

9.5 ROTATION OF HELICALLY SHAPED PARTICLES IN OPTICAL TWEEZERS

9.6 9.6 APPLICATIONS OF ROTATIONAL CONTROL IN OPTICAL TWEEZERS

Chapter 10: Rheological and Viscometric Methods

10.1 INTRODUCTION

10.2 OPTICAL TORQUE MEASUREMENT

10.3 A ROTATING OPTICAL TWEEZERS-BASED MICROVISCOMETER

10.4 APPLICATIONS

10.5 CONCLUSION

Chapter 11: Orbital Angular Momentum in Quantum Communication and Information

11.1 SENDING AND RECEIVING QUANTUM INFORMATION

11.2 EXPLORING THE OAM STATE SPACE

11.3 QUANTUM PROTOCOLS

11.4 CONCLUSIONS AND OUTLOOK

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

Chapter 12: Optical Manipulation of Ultracold Atoms

12.1 BACKGROUND

12.2 OPTICAL FORCES AND ATOM TRAPS

12.3 THE QUANTUM GAS: BOSE–EINSTEIN CONDENSATES

12.4 LIGHT-INDUCED GAUGE POTENTIALS FOR COLD ATOMS

12.5 LIGHT-INDUCED GAUGE POTENTIALS FOR THE Λ SCHEME

12.6 LIGHT-INDUCED GAUGE FIELDS FOR A TRIPOD SCHEME

12.7 ULTRA-RELATIVISTIC BEHAVIOR OF COLD ATOMS IN LIGHT-INDUCED GAUGE POTENTIALS

12.8 FINAL REMARKS

Index

Colour Plate Section

About the Author

David Andrews

