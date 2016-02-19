Structure
2nd Edition
Description
The Structure and Function of Muscle, Second Edition, Volume I, Structure Part 1 deals primarily with structure, considering muscles from the macroscopic, embryonic, histological, and molecular points of view. This book discusses the anatomy of muscles and their relation to movement and posture; how muscles are used in the body; development of striated muscle; and histochemistry of developing skeletal and cardiac muscle. The postembryonic growth and differentiation of striated muscle; skeletal muscle in culture; and molecular basis of contraction in cross-striated muscles are also elaborated. This volume likewise covers the obliquely striated muscle and crustacean and arthropod muscle. This publication is beneficial to biologists and medical students interested in the various aspects and structure of the muscles.
Table of Contents
1. Anatomy of Muscles and Their Relation to Movement and Posture
I. Muscle Structure
II. Muscular Action
References
2. How Muscles are Used in the Body
I. The Muscle in the Body
II. Exertion of Maximal Muscular Strength
III. Exertion of an Isometric Strength—Static Work
IV. Dynamic Work Output by Muscle
References
3. Development of Striated Muscle
I. Introduction
II. Origin of Cells Forming Striated Muscle
II. Epithelial-Mesenehymal Interactions Relevant to Muscle Development
IV. Resume of MyogenesisV. The Myoblast
VI. Mitosis, Cell Fusion, and Myogenesis
VII. The Myotube
VIII. Innervation of Developing Muscle
References
4. Histochemistry of Developing Skeletal and Cardiac Muscle
I. Succinic Dehydrogenase
II. Esterases
III. Phosphatases
IV. 5-Nucleotidase
V. ATPase
VI. Sulfhydryl and Amino Groups
VII. Glycogen and Glycolytic Enzymes
VIII. Lipids
IX. Summary
References
5. Postembryonic Growth and Differentiation of Striated Muscle
I. Changes in Muscle Length during Postnatal Growth
II. Changes in Muscle Girth during Postnatal Growth
III. Ultrastructural Changes Associated with Postnatal Development of Muscle Fibers
IV. Histochemical and Biochemical Changes Associated with Muscle Growth
V. Physiological Changes during Postnatal Development
VI. Factors That Influence Muscle Growth
VII. Conclusions
References
6. Skeletal Muscle in Culture
I. Introduction
II. Histogenesis (Embryonal)
III. Function
IV. Histogenetic Aspects of Regeneration
V. General Nutrition and Metabolism
VI. Pathology
References
7. Molecular Basis of Contraction in Cross-Striated Muscles
I. Introduction
II. Structure of Muscle Fibers
III. Protein Components of the Filaments
IV. Changes in the Band Pattern of Muscle during Contraction and Stretch
V. Molecular Structure of the Filaments
VI. Molecular Changes during Contraction and in Rigor
VII. Some Biochemical and Physiological Implications of the Structural Results
VIII. Outstanding Problems and Future Work
References
8. Obliquely Striated Muscle
I. Introduction
II. General Organization
III. Myofilament Lattice
IV. Z Lines and Dense Bodies
V. Cytoskeleton
VI. Stagger
VII. Contraction Mechanism
VIII. Sarcoplasmic Reticulum
IX. Innervation
X. Relationship to Other Muscle Types
References
9. Crustacean Muscle
I. Introduction
II. Structure of Crustacean Muscle
III. Membrane Electrical Properties
IV. Electrically Excited Responses
V. Ionic Movements and Contraction
VI. Efferent Control of Muscular Contraction
VII. Conclusion
References
10. Arthropod Muscle
I. Introduction
II. Structure
III. Biochemistry
IV. Physiology
References
Author Index
Subject Index
