The Structure and Function of Muscle, Second Edition, Volume I, Structure Part 1 deals primarily with structure, considering muscles from the macroscopic, embryonic, histological, and molecular points of view. This book discusses the anatomy of muscles and their relation to movement and posture; how muscles are used in the body; development of striated muscle; and histochemistry of developing skeletal and cardiac muscle. The postembryonic growth and differentiation of striated muscle; skeletal muscle in culture; and molecular basis of contraction in cross-striated muscles are also elaborated. This volume likewise covers the obliquely striated muscle and crustacean and arthropod muscle. This publication is beneficial to biologists and medical students interested in the various aspects and structure of the muscles.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Previous to the First Edition

Contents of Other Volumes

1. Anatomy of Muscles and Their Relation to Movement and Posture

I. Muscle Structure

II. Muscular Action

References

2. How Muscles are Used in the Body

I. The Muscle in the Body

II. Exertion of Maximal Muscular Strength

III. Exertion of an Isometric Strength—Static Work

IV. Dynamic Work Output by Muscle

References

3. Development of Striated Muscle

I. Introduction

II. Origin of Cells Forming Striated Muscle

II. Epithelial-Mesenehymal Interactions Relevant to Muscle Development

IV. Resume of MyogenesisV. The Myoblast

VI. Mitosis, Cell Fusion, and Myogenesis

VII. The Myotube

VIII. Innervation of Developing Muscle

References

4. Histochemistry of Developing Skeletal and Cardiac Muscle

I. Succinic Dehydrogenase

II. Esterases

III. Phosphatases

IV. 5-Nucleotidase

V. ATPase

VI. Sulfhydryl and Amino Groups

VII. Glycogen and Glycolytic Enzymes

VIII. Lipids

IX. Summary

References

5. Postembryonic Growth and Differentiation of Striated Muscle

I. Changes in Muscle Length during Postnatal Growth

II. Changes in Muscle Girth during Postnatal Growth

III. Ultrastructural Changes Associated with Postnatal Development of Muscle Fibers

IV. Histochemical and Biochemical Changes Associated with Muscle Growth

V. Physiological Changes during Postnatal Development

VI. Factors That Influence Muscle Growth

VII. Conclusions

References

6. Skeletal Muscle in Culture

I. Introduction

II. Histogenesis (Embryonal)

III. Function

IV. Histogenetic Aspects of Regeneration

V. General Nutrition and Metabolism

VI. Pathology

References

7. Molecular Basis of Contraction in Cross-Striated Muscles

I. Introduction

II. Structure of Muscle Fibers

III. Protein Components of the Filaments

IV. Changes in the Band Pattern of Muscle during Contraction and Stretch

V. Molecular Structure of the Filaments

VI. Molecular Changes during Contraction and in Rigor

VII. Some Biochemical and Physiological Implications of the Structural Results

VIII. Outstanding Problems and Future Work

References

8. Obliquely Striated Muscle

I. Introduction

II. General Organization

III. Myofilament Lattice

IV. Z Lines and Dense Bodies

V. Cytoskeleton

VI. Stagger

VII. Contraction Mechanism

VIII. Sarcoplasmic Reticulum

IX. Innervation

X. Relationship to Other Muscle Types

References

9. Crustacean Muscle

I. Introduction

II. Structure of Crustacean Muscle

III. Membrane Electrical Properties

IV. Electrically Excited Responses

V. Ionic Movements and Contraction

VI. Efferent Control of Muscular Contraction

VII. Conclusion

References

10. Arthropod Muscle

I. Introduction

II. Structure

III. Biochemistry

IV. Physiology

References

Author Index

Subject Index