Structure of the Moon’s Surface aims to assemble and marshal relevant matter, and to produce a largely unprejudiced text which brings lunar studies up to date and stresses the importance of certain features of the Moon which have frequently been disregarded in the past, largely because of lack of knowledge about them. The book contains 14 chapters organized into two parts. Part I reviews and summarizes important physical problems. These include the liberations of the moon; height determinations of points of the moon’s surface; the figure of the moon; and the moon’s temperature and atmosphere. Part II discusses relatively new facts and ideas, which have been insufficiently emphasized in the past. Topics covered include ray systems; rilles, faults, and wrinkle ridges; and crater distribution and frequency. It is hoped that this book will be of use both to the professional scientist and to the amateur astronomer.
Table of Contents
Part I
List of Plates
List of Abbreviations
Foreword
1 The Librations of the Moon
1-1 Note on the Orbit of the Moon
1-2 The Librations of the Moon
2 Height Determinations of Points on the Moon's Surface
2-1 The Determination of Relative Heights
2-2 The Determination of Slopes
2-3 Lunar Formations in Profile
2-4 The Determination of Absolute Heights
2-5 Summary
3 The Figure of the Moon
3-1 Discovering the Non-Sphericity of the Moon
3-2 The Internal Constitution of the Moon
3-3 The pastHistory of the Moon
3-4 Conclusions
4 The Luminous Intensity and Luminescence of the Lunar Rocks
4-1 Relative Intensities in General. Albedo
4-2 Intensity Distribution across Full Moon
4-3 Variation in the Intensities of the Continents, The Maria, and the Rays, with Variation of Phase Angle: Models of the Surface of the Moon
4-4 Intensity Variations of Bright and Dark Spots
4-5 The Color and Intensity of the ashen Light
4-6 Do The Moon's Rocks Fluoresce?
4-7 Evidence for the Phenomenon of Luminescence
4-8 An Eruption in the Lunar Crater Alphonsus
4-9 Summary
5 The Color of Moonlight and the Composition of the Moon's Surface
5-1 Visual Work
5-2 Instrumental Methods and Results
5-3 Summary
6 on the Polarization of the Light Reflected by the Moon
6-1 Work Accomplished with Purely Optical Polarimeters
6-2 Photoelectric Polarimetry
6-3 Summary
7 on the Temperature of the Moon
7-1 Surface Temperatures from Stefan's Law
7-2 The Measurement of Surface Heat Changes
7-3 Measured Surface Temperatures
7-4 Summary of the Measured Temperatures, and Conclusions
8 The Problem of the Moon's Atmosphere
8-1 Simple Visual Observations
8-2 A Final Solution from the Kinetic Theory of Gases?
8-3 Possible Evidence for an Atmosphere
8-4 Evidence from More Refined Techniques
8-5 Summary of the Estimates of the Density of the Moon's Atmosphere
9 The Probable Nature of the Moon's Surface; Changes which Occur on the Moon
9-1 Deductions from the Size and Mass, from the Figure, and from the Surface Structures of the Moon
9-2 Deductions from the Intensity Variations and from the Color of Moonlight
9-3 Deductions from the Polarization of Moonlight
9-4 Deductions from the Observed Temperature Changes
9-5 The Effect of the Absence of an Atmosphere
9-6 Changes in the Moon's Surface: Apparent and Real
9-7 Are Tektites Samples from the Moon?
Part II
10 Ray Systems
10-1 General Description
10-2 Special Aspects of Some Ray Systems
10-3 Ray Dynamics Applied to the Systems of Tycho and Copernicus
10-4 Relative and Absolute Times of Formation
10-5 on the Discrete Nature of the Rays
10-6 Dark Bands
11 The Grid System, and Lattice Patterns
11-1 Linear Features
11-2 The System Radial to Mare Imbrium
11-3 Intersecting Grids
11-4 Lattice Patterns and Their Time of Origin
11-5 Summary
12 Rilles, Faults, and Wrinkle Ridges
12-1 Description and Distribution of Rilles
12-2 The Detailed Forms of Rilles
12-3 The associations of Rilles with Faults and Ridges
12-4 on the Origin of Rilles
12-5 Wrinkle Ridges
13 Crater Distribution and Frequency
13-1 The Spatial Distribution of Maria
13-2 The Frequency of Occurrence of Craters of Different Sizes
13-3 Anomalies in the Frequency Distribution of Craters
13-4 The Spatial Distribution of Craters
13-5 Crater-Pairs
13-6 Crater-Chains
13-7 The Other Side of the Moon
14 Conditions Relating to the Origin of the Moon's Surface Structure
14-1 Erosion and the Time Sequence of the Topographical Features
14-2 Origins of the Craters
14-3 The Nature of Maria
14-4 Summary of the Probable Time Sequence of the Craters
14-5 Domes and Plateau Craters
14-6 The Nature of the Forces which Produced the Grid System
Appendices
I Sources
II List of Constants
Index
