Structure of Molecules and Internal Rotation focuses on the processes, methodologies, and reactions involved in internal rotation. The manuscript first offers information on studies on dihalogenoethanes, as well as the spectroscopic and thermal measurements of ethane and its derivatives. Discussions focus on the dielectric constant of halogenoethanes, electron diffraction, Raman effect in ethane derivatives, and entropy difference between rotational isomers. The text also ponders on internal rotation in simple molecules and paraffinic hydrocarbons. The publication examines polypeptides and related compounds and the principles and experimental methods of structure determination. Topics include Raman effect, infrared absorption, molecules with two peptide bonds, and the configuration of a polypeptide chain. The manuscript is a valuable source of data for chemists and readers interested in the structure of molecules and internal rotation.

Part I

Preface

Chapter I. Introduction and Earlier Investigations

1. Introduction

2. Earlier Studies on Dihalogenoethanes

3. Some Other Earlier Dipole Investigations

Chapter II. Ethane and its Derivatives I (Spectroscopic and Electric Measurements)

4. The Raman Effect in Ethane Derivatives

5. Infrared Absorption of Ethane Derivatives

6. Dielectric Constant of Halogenoethanes

7. Energy Difference between the Rotational Isomers

8. Electron Diffraction

Chapter III. Ethane and its Derivatives II (Thermal Measurements and General Discussion)

9. Entropy of 1.2-Dihalogenoethanes

10. The Potential Barrier to Internal Rotation

11. Internal Hydrogen Bond. Entropy Difference Between the Rotational Isomers

12. The Nature of the Hindering Potential

Chapter IV. Internal Rotation in Other Simple Molecules

13. Other Simple Molecules with C-C Axes

14. Cyclic Compounds

15. Internal Rotation about the C-O Axis

16. Internal Rotation about O-O, S-S and Si-Si Bonds as Axes

Chapter V. Paraffinic Hydrocarbons

17. Internal Rotation in Butane, Pentane and Hexane

18. Internal Rotation in Long Chain n-Paraffins

19. Skeletal Vibrations of n-Paraffins

Chapter VI. Polypeptides and related compounds

20. Molecules with One Peptide Bond

21. Molecules with Two Peptide Bonds

22. Diketopiperazine and Amino Acids

23. The Configuration of a Polypeptide Chain

Part II

Chapter I. Principles and Experimental Methods of Structure Determination

1. Infrared Absorption

2. The Raman Effect

3. Dielectric Constant

4. Electron Diffraction

Chapter II. Normal Vibrations

5. Normal Vibrations

6. Normal Vibrations of the 1,2-Dihalogenoethanes

7. Normal Vibrations of n-Paraffins

8. The Sum Rule and the Product Rule for Rotational Isomers

9. Assignment of the Raman and Infrared Frequencies of 1,2-Dichloroethane

Author Index

Subject Index

