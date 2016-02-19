Structure of Molecules and Internal Rotation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483167350, 9781483194837

Structure of Molecules and Internal Rotation

1st Edition

Physical Chemistry: A Series of Monographs

Authors: San-Ichiro Mizushima
Editors: Ernest M. Loebl
eBook ISBN: 9781483194837
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1954
Page Count: 254
Description

Structure of Molecules and Internal Rotation reviews early studies on dihalogenoethanes. This book is organized into two parts encompassing 8 chapters that evaluate the Raman effect in ethane derivatives, the energy difference between rotational isomers, and the infrared absorption of ethane derivatives. Some of the topics covered in the book are the potential barrier to internal rotation; nature of the hindering potential; entropy difference between the rotational isomers; internal rotation in butane, pentane, and hexane; and internal rotation in long chain n-paraffins. Other chapters deal with the configuration of a polypeptide chain, as well as the sum rule and the product rule for rotational isomers. The normal vibrations of the 1,2-dihalogenoethanes are presented. The last chapters are devoted to the examination of the Raman effect, dielectric constant, and electron diffraction.
The book can provide useful information to chemists, physicists, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Part I

Preface

Chapter I. Introduction and Earlier Investigations

1. Introduction

2. Earlier Studies on Dihalogenoethanes

3. Some Other Earlier Dipole Investigations

Chapter II. Ethane and Its Derivatives(Spectroscopic and Electric Measurements)

4. The Raman Effect in Ethane Derivatives

5. Infrared Absorption of Ethane Derivatives

6. Dielectric Constant of Halogenoethanes

7. Energy Difference between the Rotational Isomers

8. Electron Diffraction

Chapter III. Ethane and Its Derivatives(Thermal Measurements and General Discussion)

9. Entropy of 1,2-Dihalogenoethanes

10. The Potential Barrier to Internal Rotation

11. Internal Hydrogen Bond. Entropy Difference between the Rotational Isomers

12. The Nature of the Hindering Potential

Chapter IV. Internal Rotation in Other Simple Molecules

13. Other Simple Molecules with C-C Axes

14. Cyclic Compounds

15. Internal Rotation about the C-O Axis

16. Internal Rotation about O-O, S-S and Si-Si Bonds as Axes

Chapter V. Paraffinic Hydrocarbons

17. Internal Rotation in Butane, Pentane and Hexane

18. Internal Rotation in Long Chain w-Paraffins

19. Skeletal Vibrations of w-Paraffins

Chapter VI. Polypeptides and Related Compounds

20. Molecules with One Peptide Bond

21. Molecules with Two Peptide Bonds

22. Diketopiperazine and Amino Acids

23. The Configuration of a Polypeptide Chain

Part II

Chapter I. Principles and Experimental Methods of Structure Determination

1. Infrared Absorption

2. The Raman Effect

3. Dielectric Constant

4. Electron Diffraction

Chapter II. Normal Vibrations

5. Normal Vibrations

6. Normal Vibrations of the 1,2-Dihalogenoethanes

7. Normal Vibrations of w-Paraffins

8. The Sum Rule and the Product Rule for Rotational Isomers

9. Assignment of the Raman and Infrared Frequencies of 1,2-Dichloroethane

Author Index

Subject Index

