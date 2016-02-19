Structure of Molecules and Internal Rotation
1st Edition
Physical Chemistry: A Series of Monographs
Description
Structure of Molecules and Internal Rotation reviews early studies on dihalogenoethanes. This book is organized into two parts encompassing 8 chapters that evaluate the Raman effect in ethane derivatives, the energy difference between rotational isomers, and the infrared absorption of ethane derivatives.
Some of the topics covered in the book are the potential barrier to internal rotation; nature of the hindering potential; entropy difference between the rotational isomers; internal rotation in butane, pentane, and hexane; and internal rotation in long chain n-paraffins. Other chapters deal with the configuration of a polypeptide chain, as well as the sum rule and the product rule for rotational isomers. The normal vibrations of the 1,2-dihalogenoethanes are presented. The last chapters are devoted to the examination of the Raman effect, dielectric constant, and electron diffraction.
The book can provide useful information to chemists, physicists, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Part I
Preface
Chapter I. Introduction and Earlier Investigations
1. Introduction
2. Earlier Studies on Dihalogenoethanes
3. Some Other Earlier Dipole Investigations
Chapter II. Ethane and Its Derivatives(Spectroscopic and Electric Measurements)
4. The Raman Effect in Ethane Derivatives
5. Infrared Absorption of Ethane Derivatives
6. Dielectric Constant of Halogenoethanes
7. Energy Difference between the Rotational Isomers
8. Electron Diffraction
Chapter III. Ethane and Its Derivatives(Thermal Measurements and General Discussion)
9. Entropy of 1,2-Dihalogenoethanes
10. The Potential Barrier to Internal Rotation
11. Internal Hydrogen Bond. Entropy Difference between the Rotational Isomers
12. The Nature of the Hindering Potential
Chapter IV. Internal Rotation in Other Simple Molecules
13. Other Simple Molecules with C-C Axes
14. Cyclic Compounds
15. Internal Rotation about the C-O Axis
16. Internal Rotation about O-O, S-S and Si-Si Bonds as Axes
Chapter V. Paraffinic Hydrocarbons
17. Internal Rotation in Butane, Pentane and Hexane
18. Internal Rotation in Long Chain w-Paraffins
19. Skeletal Vibrations of w-Paraffins
Chapter VI. Polypeptides and Related Compounds
20. Molecules with One Peptide Bond
21. Molecules with Two Peptide Bonds
22. Diketopiperazine and Amino Acids
23. The Configuration of a Polypeptide Chain
Part II
Chapter I. Principles and Experimental Methods of Structure Determination
1. Infrared Absorption
2. The Raman Effect
3. Dielectric Constant
4. Electron Diffraction
Chapter II. Normal Vibrations
5. Normal Vibrations
6. Normal Vibrations of the 1,2-Dihalogenoethanes
7. Normal Vibrations of w-Paraffins
8. The Sum Rule and the Product Rule for Rotational Isomers
9. Assignment of the Raman and Infrared Frequencies of 1,2-Dichloroethane
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 254
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1954
- Published:
- 1st January 1954
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483194837