Structure of High-Resolution NMR Spectra
1st Edition
Authors: P.L. Corio
eBook ISBN: 9780323145992
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 560
Description
Structure of High-Resolution NMR Spectra provides the principles, theories, and mathematical and physical concepts of high-resolution nuclear magnetic resonance spectra.
The book presents the elementary theory of magnetic resonance; the quantum mechanical theory of angular momentum; the general theory of steady state spectra; and multiple quantum transitions, double resonance and spin echo experiments.
Physicists, chemists, and researchers will find the book a valuable reference text.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Elementary Theory of Magnetic Resonance
1. The Physical Background
2. Classical Dynamics of Magnetic Moments in Applied Fields
3. The Resonance Phenomenon
4. The Phenomenological Theory
References
Chapter 2. Theory of Spin Angular Momentum
1. The Vector Character of Spin Angular Momentum
2. Analysis of the Eigenvalue Problem
3. Transformation Theory
References
Chapter 3. Quantum Mechanics of Magnetic Moments in External Fields
1. The Equation of Motion
2. Magnetic Moments in Stationary Fields
3. Magnetic Moments in Rotating Fields
References
Chapter 4. Angular Momentum of Multispin Systems
1. Products of Vector Spaces
2. Kronecker Products of Linear Transformations
3. General Theory of Spin Angular Momentum
References
Chapter 5. General Theory of Steady-State Spectra
1. Characteristics of High-Resolution Spectra
2. The Hamiltonian Operator and Its Properties
3. Transition Probabilities
4. Theory of Magnetically Equivalent Nuclei
References
Chapter 6. Systems with Two Groups of Magnetically Equivalent Nuclei
1. The AB System
2. The A2B System
3. The General AnAB System
4. The AnAB2 System
References
Chapter 7. Perturbation and Moments Calculations
1. Perturbation Theory
2. The X Approximation and Its Generalizations
3. The AnABXnX System
4. Moment Analysis of High-Resolution Spectra
References
Chapter 8. The Analysis of Symmetrical Spin Systems
1. Properties of Finite Groups
2. Elements of Representation Theory
3. Symmetrization of Basis Vectors
4. Systems Containing Symmetrically Equivalent Groups
5. The X Approximation for Symmetrical Systems
References
Chapter 9. Multiple Quantum Transitions, Double Resonance and Spin Echo Experiments
1. Multiple Quantum Transitions
2. Double Resonance Experiments
3. Spin Echo Experiments
References
Appendix I. Some Definitions and Theorems of Linear Algebra
1. Mathematical Notation
2. Vector Spaces
3. Linear Transformations
4. Diagonalization of Commuting Matrices
Appendix II. Three-Dimensional Orthogonal Transformations
Appendix III. Exponential Operators
1. Definition and Elementary Properties
2. Expansion of eA+B
References
Appendix IV. The Difference Equation of Laplace
Reference
Appendix V. Trace Calculations
Appendix VI. Numerical Data for Some Two-Group Systems
Author Index
Subject Index
