Structure, Function and Regulation of TOR complexes from Yeasts to Mammals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123810052, 9780123810069

Structure, Function and Regulation of TOR complexes from Yeasts to Mammals, Volume 28

1st Edition

Part B

Serial Volume Editors: Fuyuhiko Tamanoi Michael Hall
eBook ISBN: 9780123810069
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123810052
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th October 2010
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Overview of GPI biosynthesis, gene list Taroh Kinoshita

Chapter 2: GlcNAc transfer reaction, GPI-GnT, Ras signaling David E. Levin

Chapter 3: GlcNAc-PI de-N-acetylase Michael A. J. Ferguson

Chapter 4: Inositol acylation/deacylation Yoshifumi Jigami

Chapter 5: Mannosylation Yusuke Maeda

Chapter 6: Phosphoethanolamine transfer Peter Orlean

Chapter 7: Transamidase Anant K. Menon

Chapter 8: Flipping and pathway topology Anant Menon

Chapter 9: Evolutional conservation and Bioinformatics John Samuelson

Chapter 10: GPI in apicomplexan and parasites Ralph Schwarz

Chapter 11: Chemical synthesis of GPI Ram A. Vishwakarma

Chapter 12: Use of synthetic GPIs as anti-toxic vaccine Peter Seeberger

Chapter 13: ER export and GPI-proteins Howard Riezman

Chapter 14: Polarized sorting of GPI proteins Chiara Zurzolo

Chapter 15: Involvement of GPIs in yeast cell wall structure Peter N. Lipke

Chapter 16: Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PIGA mutation) Lucio Luzzatto

Chapter 17: Inherited GPI deficiency Anastasios Karadimitris

Chapter 18: Inhibitors of GPI biosynthesis Terry K. Smith

Description

This volume of The Enzymes features high-caliber thematic articles on the topic of glycosylphosphatidylinositol (GPI) anchoring of proteins.

Key Features

  • Contributions from leading authorities
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field

Readership

Biochemists, cell biologists, molecular biologists, biophysicists.

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123810069
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123810052

About the Serial Volume Editors

Fuyuhiko Tamanoi Serial Volume Editor

Fuyu Tamanoi is a biochemist who has served on the UCLA School of Medicine and UCLA College faculty since he joined the Department of Microbiology, Immunology & Molecular Genetics in 1993. He became a full professor in 1997. Since 1996, he has been a Director of Signal Transduction Program Area at Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Tamanoi earned his B.S. and M.S. in Biochemistry at the University of Tokyo. He received PhD in Molecular Biology at Nagoya University in 1977. He was a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard Medical School, where he worked on bacteriophage DNA replication. From 1980 to 1985, he was a senior staff investigator at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, where he worked on adenovirus DNA replication. From 1985 to 1993, he was an Assistant Professor and then Associate Professor at the University of Chicago, where he initiated studies on lipid modification of the Ras family proteins. His laboratory research centers on signal transduction and signal transduction inhibitors. He is currently exploring ways to deliver signal transduction inhibitors using nanoparticles.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics, University of California, Los Angeles and Director, Signal Transduction Program Area, Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, USA

Michael Hall Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Biozentrum, University of Basel, Switzerland

