Structure, Function and Regulation of TOR complexes from Yeasts to Mammals, Volume 28
1st Edition
Part B
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Overview of GPI biosynthesis, gene list Taroh Kinoshita
Chapter 2: GlcNAc transfer reaction, GPI-GnT, Ras signaling David E. Levin
Chapter 3: GlcNAc-PI de-N-acetylase Michael A. J. Ferguson
Chapter 4: Inositol acylation/deacylation Yoshifumi Jigami
Chapter 5: Mannosylation Yusuke Maeda
Chapter 6: Phosphoethanolamine transfer Peter Orlean
Chapter 7: Transamidase Anant K. Menon
Chapter 8: Flipping and pathway topology Anant Menon
Chapter 9: Evolutional conservation and Bioinformatics John Samuelson
Chapter 10: GPI in apicomplexan and parasites Ralph Schwarz
Chapter 11: Chemical synthesis of GPI Ram A. Vishwakarma
Chapter 12: Use of synthetic GPIs as anti-toxic vaccine Peter Seeberger
Chapter 13: ER export and GPI-proteins Howard Riezman
Chapter 14: Polarized sorting of GPI proteins Chiara Zurzolo
Chapter 15: Involvement of GPIs in yeast cell wall structure Peter N. Lipke
Chapter 16: Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PIGA mutation) Lucio Luzzatto
Chapter 17: Inherited GPI deficiency Anastasios Karadimitris
Chapter 18: Inhibitors of GPI biosynthesis Terry K. Smith
Description
This volume of The Enzymes features high-caliber thematic articles on the topic of glycosylphosphatidylinositol (GPI) anchoring of proteins.
Readership
Biochemists, cell biologists, molecular biologists, biophysicists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 12th October 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123810069
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123810052
About the Serial Volume Editors
Fuyuhiko Tamanoi Serial Volume Editor
Fuyu Tamanoi is a biochemist who has served on the UCLA School of Medicine and UCLA College faculty since he joined the Department of Microbiology, Immunology & Molecular Genetics in 1993. He became a full professor in 1997. Since 1996, he has been a Director of Signal Transduction Program Area at Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Tamanoi earned his B.S. and M.S. in Biochemistry at the University of Tokyo. He received PhD in Molecular Biology at Nagoya University in 1977. He was a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard Medical School, where he worked on bacteriophage DNA replication. From 1980 to 1985, he was a senior staff investigator at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, where he worked on adenovirus DNA replication. From 1985 to 1993, he was an Assistant Professor and then Associate Professor at the University of Chicago, where he initiated studies on lipid modification of the Ras family proteins. His laboratory research centers on signal transduction and signal transduction inhibitors. He is currently exploring ways to deliver signal transduction inhibitors using nanoparticles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics, University of California, Los Angeles and Director, Signal Transduction Program Area, Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, USA
Michael Hall Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Biozentrum, University of Basel, Switzerland