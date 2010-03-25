Structure, Function and Regulation of TOR complexes from Yeasts to Mammals, Volume 27
1st Edition
Part A
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: TOR complexes: composition, structure and phosphorylation
Mike Hall
Chapter 2: Regulation of TOR signaling in mammals
Dudley W. Lamming and David Sabatini
Chapter 3: Rheb G-protein and activation of mTORC1
Fuyu Tamanoi
Chapter 4: Regulation of TOR Complex1 by amino acids through small GTPases
Joe Avruch, Xiaomeng Long, Yenshou Lin, Sara Ortiz-Vega, Joseph Rapley, and Noriko Oshiro
Chapter 5: Rag GTPases in TORC1 activation and nutrient signaling
Li Li and Kun-Liang Guan
Chapter 6: Amino Acid Regulation of hVps34 and mTORC1 signaling
Pawan Gulati and George Thomas
Chapter 7: mTORC1 and cell cycle control
Chris Proud
Chapter 8: AGC Kinases in mTOR Signaling
Estela Jacinto
Chapter 9: TORC1 signaling in budding yeast
Robbie Loewith
Chapter 10: TORC2 and sphingolipid biosynthesis and signaling: Lessons from budding yeast
Ted Powers
Chapter 11: TORC1 signaling in the budding yeast endomembrane system and control of cell-cell adhesion in pathogenic fungi
Robert J. Bastidas and Maria Cardenas-Corona
Chapter 12: TOR and sexual development in fission yeast
Yoko Otsubo and Masayuki Yamamoto
Chapter 13: Fission yeast TOR and rapamycin
Ronit Weisman
Chapter 14: Structure of TOR complexes in fission yeast
Junko Kanoh and Mitsuhiro Yanagida
Chapter 15: The TOR complex and signaling pathway in plants
Christophe Robaglia, Bruce Veit and Christian Meyer
Chapter 16: Dysregulation of TOR Signaling in Tuberous Sclerosis and Lymphangioleiomyomotosis
Elizabeth Henske
Chapter 17: Chemistry and Pharmacology of Rapamycin and its Derivatives
Robert T. Abraham, James J. Gibbons and Edmund I. Graziani
Description
Cell growth is highly regulated and is controlled by the TOR signaling network. Dysfunction of signaling pathways controlling cell growth results in cells of altered sizes and in turn causes developmental errors and a wide range of pathological conditions. An understanding of the TOR signaling network may lead to novel drugs for the treatment of, for example, cancer, diabetes, inflammation, muscle atrophy, learning disabilities, depression, obesity and aging.
There has been an explosion of knowledge in this area in recent years and this volume provides an in-depth review of our current knowledge of TOR complexes by the leaders in the field.
Key Features
- Contributions from leading authorities
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
Readership
Biochemists, cell biologists, molecular biologists, biophysicists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 25th March 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123815408
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123815392
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Michael Hall Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Biozentrum, University of Basel, Switzerland
Fuyuhiko Tamanoi Serial Volume Editor
Fuyu Tamanoi is a biochemist who has served on the UCLA School of Medicine and UCLA College faculty since he joined the Department of Microbiology, Immunology & Molecular Genetics in 1993. He became a full professor in 1997. Since 1996, he has been a Director of Signal Transduction Program Area at Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Tamanoi earned his B.S. and M.S. in Biochemistry at the University of Tokyo. He received PhD in Molecular Biology at Nagoya University in 1977. He was a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard Medical School, where he worked on bacteriophage DNA replication. From 1980 to 1985, he was a senior staff investigator at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, where he worked on adenovirus DNA replication. From 1985 to 1993, he was an Assistant Professor and then Associate Professor at the University of Chicago, where he initiated studies on lipid modification of the Ras family proteins. His laboratory research centers on signal transduction and signal transduction inhibitors. He is currently exploring ways to deliver signal transduction inhibitors using nanoparticles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics, University of California, Los Angeles and Director, Signal Transduction Program Area, Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, USA