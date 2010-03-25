Structure, Function and Regulation of TOR complexes from Yeasts to Mammals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123815392, 9780123815408

Structure, Function and Regulation of TOR complexes from Yeasts to Mammals, Volume 27

1st Edition

Part A

Serial Volume Editors: Michael Hall Fuyuhiko Tamanoi
eBook ISBN: 9780123815408
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123815392
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th March 2010
Page Count: 420
Table of Contents

Chapter 1: TOR complexes: composition, structure and phosphorylation

Mike Hall

Chapter 2: Regulation of TOR signaling in mammals

Dudley W. Lamming and David Sabatini

Chapter 3: Rheb G-protein and activation of mTORC1

Fuyu Tamanoi

Chapter 4: Regulation of TOR Complex1 by amino acids through small GTPases

Joe Avruch, Xiaomeng Long, Yenshou Lin, Sara Ortiz-Vega, Joseph Rapley, and Noriko Oshiro

Chapter 5: Rag GTPases in TORC1 activation and nutrient signaling

Li Li and Kun-Liang Guan

Chapter 6: Amino Acid Regulation of hVps34 and mTORC1 signaling

Pawan Gulati and George Thomas

Chapter 7: mTORC1 and cell cycle control

Chris Proud

Chapter 8: AGC Kinases in mTOR Signaling

Estela Jacinto

Chapter 9: TORC1 signaling in budding yeast

Robbie Loewith

Chapter 10: TORC2 and sphingolipid biosynthesis and signaling: Lessons from budding yeast

Ted Powers

Chapter 11: TORC1 signaling in the budding yeast endomembrane system and control of cell-cell adhesion in pathogenic fungi

Robert J. Bastidas and Maria Cardenas-Corona

Chapter 12: TOR and sexual development in fission yeast

Yoko Otsubo and Masayuki Yamamoto

Chapter 13: Fission yeast TOR and rapamycin

Ronit Weisman

Chapter 14: Structure of TOR complexes in fission yeast

Junko Kanoh and Mitsuhiro Yanagida

Chapter 15: The TOR complex and signaling pathway in plants

Christophe Robaglia, Bruce Veit and Christian Meyer

Chapter 16: Dysregulation of TOR Signaling in Tuberous Sclerosis and Lymphangioleiomyomotosis

Elizabeth Henske

Chapter 17: Chemistry and Pharmacology of Rapamycin and its Derivatives

Robert T. Abraham, James J. Gibbons and Edmund I. Graziani

Description

Cell growth is highly regulated and is controlled by the TOR signaling network. Dysfunction of signaling pathways controlling cell growth results in cells of altered sizes and in turn causes developmental errors and a wide range of pathological conditions. An understanding of the TOR signaling network may lead to novel drugs for the treatment of, for example, cancer, diabetes, inflammation, muscle atrophy, learning disabilities, depression, obesity and aging.

There has been an explosion of knowledge in this area in recent years and this volume provides an in-depth review of our current knowledge of TOR complexes by the leaders in the field.

Key Features

  • Contributions from leading authorities
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field

Readership

Biochemists, cell biologists, molecular biologists, biophysicists.

Details

No. of pages:
420
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123815408
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123815392

About the Serial Volume Editors

Michael Hall Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Biozentrum, University of Basel, Switzerland

Fuyuhiko Tamanoi Serial Volume Editor

Fuyu Tamanoi is a biochemist who has served on the UCLA School of Medicine and UCLA College faculty since he joined the Department of Microbiology, Immunology & Molecular Genetics in 1993. He became a full professor in 1997. Since 1996, he has been a Director of Signal Transduction Program Area at Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Tamanoi earned his B.S. and M.S. in Biochemistry at the University of Tokyo. He received PhD in Molecular Biology at Nagoya University in 1977. He was a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard Medical School, where he worked on bacteriophage DNA replication. From 1980 to 1985, he was a senior staff investigator at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, where he worked on adenovirus DNA replication. From 1985 to 1993, he was an Assistant Professor and then Associate Professor at the University of Chicago, where he initiated studies on lipid modification of the Ras family proteins. His laboratory research centers on signal transduction and signal transduction inhibitors. He is currently exploring ways to deliver signal transduction inhibitors using nanoparticles.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics, University of California, Los Angeles and Director, Signal Transduction Program Area, Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, USA

