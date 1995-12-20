Structure, Fluctuation, and Relaxation in Solutions, Volume 83

The results of a special research project carried out for "Molecular Approaches to Non-equilibrium Process in Solution" were presented during The 42nd Yamada Conference on "Structure, Fluctuation and Relaxation in Solution" which was held from 11-15 December, 1994. The following topics were discussed at the conference:

1. Solvation Dynamics

2. Relaxation, Fluctuation and Reaction Dynamics

3. Dynamic Structure and Reaction Mechanisms in Solutions. These topics were the main concern of this conference.