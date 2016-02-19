Structure and Reactivity of Modified Zeolites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444423511, 9780080960524

Structure and Reactivity of Modified Zeolites, Volume 18

1st Edition

Editors: V.B. Kazansky P.A. Jacobs P. Jíru G. Schulz-Ekloff N.I. Jaeger
eBook ISBN: 9780080960524
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
14.99
12.74
18.95
16.11
24.95
21.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080960524

Reviews

@qu:...an essential buy for all concerned with zeolite catalysis; it is a good state-of-the-art record... @source: Journal of Molecular Structure

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

V.B. Kazansky Editor

P.A. Jacobs Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Katholieke Universiteit, Heverlee, (Leuven), Belguim

P. Jíru Editor

G. Schulz-Ekloff Editor

N.I. Jaeger Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Applied and Physical Chemistry, University of Bremen, Bremen, Germany

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.