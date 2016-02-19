Structure and Reactivity of Modified Zeolites, Volume 18
1st Edition
Editors: V.B. Kazansky P.A. Jacobs P. Jíru G. Schulz-Ekloff N.I. Jaeger
eBook ISBN: 9780080960524
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1984
- Published:
- 1st January 1984
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080960524
Reviews
@qu:...an essential buy for all concerned with zeolite catalysis; it is a good state-of-the-art record... @source: Journal of Molecular Structure
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
V.B. Kazansky Editor
P.A. Jacobs Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Katholieke Universiteit, Heverlee, (Leuven), Belguim
P. Jíru Editor
G. Schulz-Ekloff Editor
N.I. Jaeger Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Applied and Physical Chemistry, University of Bremen, Bremen, Germany
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.