Structure and Properties of Nanoalloys, Volume 10

Structure and Properties of Nanoalloys is devoted to the topic of alloy nanoparticles, the bi-or multicomponent metallic nanoparticles that are often called nanoalloys. The interest in nanoalloys stems from the wide spectrum of their possible applications in the fields of catalysis, magnetism, and optics.

Nanoalloys are also interesting from a basic science point-of-view due to the complexity of their structures and properties. Nanoalloys are presently a very lively research area, with impressive developments in the last ten years. This book meets the need to systematize the wealth of experimental and computational results generated over the last decade.