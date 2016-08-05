Structure and Properties of Nanoalloys - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081002124, 9780081002476

Structure and Properties of Nanoalloys, Volume 10

1st Edition

Authors: Riccardo Ferrando
eBook ISBN: 9780081002476
Hardcover ISBN: 9780081002124
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th August 2016
Page Count: 350
Table of Contents

  1. Introduction

  2. Geometric structures and chemical ordering in nanoalloys

  3. Synthesis and experimental characterization of nanoalloy structures

  4. Theoretical and computational methods for nanoalloy structure and thermodynamics

  5. Equilibrium structures of nanoalloys

  6. Non-equilibrium phenomena in nanoalloys: from nucleation to ageing

  7. Nanoalloys in catalysis

  8. Magnetism in nanoalloys

  9. Optical properties of nanoalloys

Description

Structure and Properties of Nanoalloys is devoted to the topic of alloy nanoparticles, the bi-or multicomponent metallic nanoparticles that are often called nanoalloys. The interest in nanoalloys stems from the wide spectrum of their possible applications in the fields of catalysis, magnetism, and optics.

Nanoalloys are also interesting from a basic science point-of-view due to the complexity of their structures and properties. Nanoalloys are presently a very lively research area, with impressive developments in the last ten years. This book meets the need to systematize the wealth of experimental and computational results generated over the last decade.

Key Features

  • Provides a well-organized, coherent overall structure, with a tutorial style format ideal for teaching and self-study
  • In-depth and fluent descriptions by a single leading academic
  • Presents a wealth of experimental and computational results generated over the last decade

Readership

Researchers and postgraduate students in physics, chemistry, materials science and engineering

Details

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780081002476
Hardcover ISBN:
9780081002124

About the Authors

Riccardo Ferrando Author

Riccardo Ferrando is Professor of Condensed Matter Physics at the University of Genoa, Italy. His research interests include: Theory of stochastic processes. Theory of diffusion in periodic systems. Simulation of surface diffusion and crystal growth. Modelling of metal nanoparticles and nanoalloys. Modelling of aggregation processes in colloidal suspensions. He is author of more than 200 publications in peer reviewed journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Universtià di Genova, Genova, Italy

