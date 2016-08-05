Structure and Properties of Nanoalloys, Volume 10
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Geometric structures and chemical ordering in nanoalloys
- Synthesis and experimental characterization of nanoalloy structures
- Theoretical and computational methods for nanoalloy structure and thermodynamics
- Equilibrium structures of nanoalloys
- Non-equilibrium phenomena in nanoalloys: from nucleation to ageing
- Nanoalloys in catalysis
- Magnetism in nanoalloys
- Optical properties of nanoalloys
Description
Structure and Properties of Nanoalloys is devoted to the topic of alloy nanoparticles, the bi-or multicomponent metallic nanoparticles that are often called nanoalloys. The interest in nanoalloys stems from the wide spectrum of their possible applications in the fields of catalysis, magnetism, and optics.
Nanoalloys are also interesting from a basic science point-of-view due to the complexity of their structures and properties. Nanoalloys are presently a very lively research area, with impressive developments in the last ten years. This book meets the need to systematize the wealth of experimental and computational results generated over the last decade.
Key Features
- Provides a well-organized, coherent overall structure, with a tutorial style format ideal for teaching and self-study
- In-depth and fluent descriptions by a single leading academic
- Presents a wealth of experimental and computational results generated over the last decade
Readership
Researchers and postgraduate students in physics, chemistry, materials science and engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 5th August 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081002476
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081002124
About the Authors
Riccardo Ferrando Author
Riccardo Ferrando is Professor of Condensed Matter Physics at the University of Genoa, Italy. His research interests include: Theory of stochastic processes. Theory of diffusion in periodic systems. Simulation of surface diffusion and crystal growth. Modelling of metal nanoparticles and nanoalloys. Modelling of aggregation processes in colloidal suspensions. He is author of more than 200 publications in peer reviewed journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Universtià di Genova, Genova, Italy