Structure and Properties of Inorganic Solids
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Solid State Physics
Description
Structure and Properties of Inorganic Solids, Volume 7 is a reference book that describes the structure of metals, intermetallics, halides, hydrides, carbides, borides, and other inorganic phases as well as some of their properties. Among the inorganic solids discussed are CsCl, NaCl, ZnS, NiAs, perovskite, spinel, corundum, beta tungsten, and graphite. This volume is comprised of 12 chapters and opens with an overview of crystallography and material properties, followed by a discussion on the structural relationships of elemental solids. The reader is then introduced to the ZnS, NiAs, CsCl, NaCl, graphite, perovskite, spinel, corundum, and beta tungsten type structures. The final chapter offers a brief summary of the structure of various types of inorganic compounds covered in the text. This book is written to meet the needs of teachers of advanced undergraduate and graduate courses and of researchers in the various disciplines that make up the field of materials sciences. It will also be of interest to those with diverse backgrounds such as engineering, chemistry, metallurgy, physics, ceramics, and mineralogy.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Introduction
1.1. Crystallography
1.2. Properties
2. Common Structures
2.1. Body-Centered Cubic, A2
2.2. Face-Centered Cubic, A1
2.3. Close-Packed Hexagonal, A3
2.4. Structure of Other Elements
2.5. Alloys (Ordering)
2.6. Discussion
3. The CsCl Type and Related Structures
3.1. CsCl, B2
3.2. Cuprite, C3
3.3a. Rutile, C4
3.3b. Trirutile
3.4. CaB6, D21
3.5. BiF3, D03
3.6. Discussion
4. The NaCl Type and Related Structures
4.1. NaCl, B1
4.2. FeS2, C2
4.3. CaC2, C11
4.4. Cu2AlMn, L21
4.5. Discussion
5. ZnS Type and Related Structures
5.1. Diamond Cubic, A4
5.2. ZnS, Zinc Blende, B3
5.3. Si02, Crystobalite (High Form)
5.4. CaF2, C1
5.5. MgAgAs, C1b
5.6. K2PtCl6
5.7. C-Rare Earth, D53
5.8. Pyrochlore
5.9. Scheelite
5.10. Discussion
6. NiAs Type and Related Structures
6.1. WC, Bh
6.2. ZnO, B4
6.3. Y(OH)3
6.4. MoS2, C7
6.5. Na3As, D018
6.6. CdI2, C6
6.7. α-Rhombohedral, Boron
6.8. AlB2, C32
6.9. A-Rare Earth, D52
6.10. NiAs, B81
6.11. Ni2In, B82
6.12. CuS, B18
6.13. MgZn2, C14
6.14. W2B5, D8h
6.15. γ'-MoC, Bi
6.16. Discussion
7. Perovskite Type and Related Structures
7.1. PbO, B10
7.2. Cu3Au, L12
7.3. ReO3, D09
7.4. Perovskite, E21
7.5. K2NiF4
7.6. Sr3Ti2O7
7.7. Bi4Ti3O12
7.8. Tungsten Bronzes
7.9. Layer Structures
7.10. Discussion
8. Spinel and Related Structures
8.1. Cu2Mg, C15
8.2. Spinel, H11
8.3. BaFe12O19
8.4. Discussion
9. Corundum and Related Structures
9.1. Corundum
9.2. Ilmenite
9.3. Discussion
10. Beta Tungsten Type and Related Structures
10.1. ß-Tungsten, A15
10.2. Garnets
10.3. Discussion
11. Graphite Type and Related Structures
11.1. Graphite
11.2. Boron Nitride
11.3. CuAl2, C16
11.4. Discussion
12. Summary of the Structure of Phases
12.1. Intermetallics, Sulfides, Selenides and Tellurides
12.2. Borides
12.3. Carbides
12.4. Halides
12.5. Hydrides
12.6. Nitrides
12.7. Oxides
12.8. Free Energies of Formation of Carbides, Nitrides and Oxides
Appendix
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483155418