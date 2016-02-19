Structure and Properties of Inorganic Solids, Volume 7 is a reference book that describes the structure of metals, intermetallics, halides, hydrides, carbides, borides, and other inorganic phases as well as some of their properties. Among the inorganic solids discussed are CsCl, NaCl, ZnS, NiAs, perovskite, spinel, corundum, beta tungsten, and graphite. This volume is comprised of 12 chapters and opens with an overview of crystallography and material properties, followed by a discussion on the structural relationships of elemental solids. The reader is then introduced to the ZnS, NiAs, CsCl, NaCl, graphite, perovskite, spinel, corundum, and beta tungsten type structures. The final chapter offers a brief summary of the structure of various types of inorganic compounds covered in the text. This book is written to meet the needs of teachers of advanced undergraduate and graduate courses and of researchers in the various disciplines that make up the field of materials sciences. It will also be of interest to those with diverse backgrounds such as engineering, chemistry, metallurgy, physics, ceramics, and mineralogy.