Structure and Properties of Inorganic Solids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080068732, 9781483155418

Structure and Properties of Inorganic Solids

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Solid State Physics

Authors: Francis S. Galasso
Editors: N. Kurti R. Smoluchowski
eBook ISBN: 9781483155418
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 308
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Structure and Properties of Inorganic Solids, Volume 7 is a reference book that describes the structure of metals, intermetallics, halides, hydrides, carbides, borides, and other inorganic phases as well as some of their properties. Among the inorganic solids discussed are CsCl, NaCl, ZnS, NiAs, perovskite, spinel, corundum, beta tungsten, and graphite. This volume is comprised of 12 chapters and opens with an overview of crystallography and material properties, followed by a discussion on the structural relationships of elemental solids. The reader is then introduced to the ZnS, NiAs, CsCl, NaCl, graphite, perovskite, spinel, corundum, and beta tungsten type structures. The final chapter offers a brief summary of the structure of various types of inorganic compounds covered in the text. This book is written to meet the needs of teachers of advanced undergraduate and graduate courses and of researchers in the various disciplines that make up the field of materials sciences. It will also be of interest to those with diverse backgrounds such as engineering, chemistry, metallurgy, physics, ceramics, and mineralogy.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Introduction

1.1. Crystallography

1.2. Properties

2. Common Structures

2.1. Body-Centered Cubic, A2

2.2. Face-Centered Cubic, A1

2.3. Close-Packed Hexagonal, A3

2.4. Structure of Other Elements

2.5. Alloys (Ordering)

2.6. Discussion

3. The CsCl Type and Related Structures

3.1. CsCl, B2

3.2. Cuprite, C3

3.3a. Rutile, C4

3.3b. Trirutile

3.4. CaB6, D21

3.5. BiF3, D03

3.6. Discussion

4. The NaCl Type and Related Structures

4.1. NaCl, B1

4.2. FeS2, C2

4.3. CaC2, C11

4.4. Cu2AlMn, L21

4.5. Discussion

5. ZnS Type and Related Structures

5.1. Diamond Cubic, A4

5.2. ZnS, Zinc Blende, B3

5.3. Si02, Crystobalite (High Form)

5.4. CaF2, C1

5.5. MgAgAs, C1b

5.6. K2PtCl6

5.7. C-Rare Earth, D53

5.8. Pyrochlore

5.9. Scheelite

5.10. Discussion

6. NiAs Type and Related Structures

6.1. WC, Bh

6.2. ZnO, B4

6.3. Y(OH)3

6.4. MoS2, C7

6.5. Na3As, D018

6.6. CdI2, C6

6.7. α-Rhombohedral, Boron

6.8. AlB2, C32

6.9. A-Rare Earth, D52

6.10. NiAs, B81

6.11. Ni2In, B82

6.12. CuS, B18

6.13. MgZn2, C14

6.14. W2B5, D8h

6.15. γ'-MoC, Bi

6.16. Discussion

7. Perovskite Type and Related Structures

7.1. PbO, B10

7.2. Cu3Au, L12

7.3. ReO3, D09

7.4. Perovskite, E21

7.5. K2NiF4

7.6. Sr3Ti2O7

7.7. Bi4Ti3O12

7.8. Tungsten Bronzes

7.9. Layer Structures

7.10. Discussion

8. Spinel and Related Structures

8.1. Cu2Mg, C15

8.2. Spinel, H11

8.3. BaFe12O19

8.4. Discussion

9. Corundum and Related Structures

9.1. Corundum

9.2. Ilmenite

9.3. Discussion

10. Beta Tungsten Type and Related Structures

10.1. ß-Tungsten, A15

10.2. Garnets

10.3. Discussion

11. Graphite Type and Related Structures

11.1. Graphite

11.2. Boron Nitride

11.3. CuAl2, C16

11.4. Discussion

12. Summary of the Structure of Phases

12.1. Intermetallics, Sulfides, Selenides and Tellurides

12.2. Borides

12.3. Carbides

12.4. Halides

12.5. Hydrides

12.6. Nitrides

12.7. Oxides

12.8. Free Energies of Formation of Carbides, Nitrides and Oxides

Appendix

Index

Details

No. of pages:
308
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483155418

About the Author

Francis S. Galasso

About the Editor

N. Kurti

R. Smoluchowski

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.