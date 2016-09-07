Structure and Properties of High-Performance Fibers explores the relationship between the structure and properties of a wide range of high-performance fibers. Part I covers high-performance inorganic fibers, including glasses and ceramics, plus carbon fibers of various types. In Part II, high-performance synthetic polymer fibers are discussed, while Part III reviews those natural fibers that can be used to create advanced textiles. The high-performance properties of these fibers are related to their chemistry and morphology, as well as the ways in which they are synthesized and spun.

High-performance fibers form the basis of textile materials with applications in protection, medicine, and composite reinforcement. Fibers are selected for these technical applications due to their advanced physical, mechanical, and chemical properties.