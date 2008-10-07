Structure and Mechanics of Textile Fibre Assemblies
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Characterization and measurement of textile fabric properties; Structure and mechanics of woven fabrics; Structure and mechanics of knitted fabrics; Structure and mechanics of nonwovens; Structure and mechanics of 2D and 3D textile composites; Structure and mechanics of yarns; Structure and mechanics of coated textile fabrics.
Description
Textile structure and mechanics are fundamental to the way textiles are designed, manufactured, tested and used. Structure and mechanics of textile fibre assemblies discusses aspects of fabric structure and mechanical properties such as tensile, bending and shear properties for a range of fabrics.
After a general introduction illustrating the role of fabric structure and mechanics, subsequent chapters discuss the structural, tensile, bending and shear properties of woven, knitted and nonwoven fabrics. Other chapters review the structure and mechanics of yarns, coated fabrics, 2D and 3D textile composites. Testing methods for the measurement of fabric mechanical properties and structure parameters are also explored.
With its renowned editor and contributions from some of the world’s leading authorities, Structure and mechanics of textile fibre assemblies is an important reference for textile scientists, technologists, engineers and those designing and manufacturing textiles. It will also be suitable for those within the academic sector.
Key Features
- Examines aspects of fabric structure and mechanical properties for a range of fabrics
- Discusses structure and mechanics of yarn and woven, nonwoven and knitted fabrics
- Explores testing methods enabling the measurement of fabric mechanical properties and structural parameters
Readership
Textile scientists, technologists, engineers; Those designing and manufacturing textiles; Academics in this field
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2008
- Published:
- 7th October 2008
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845695231
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845691356
About the Editors
Peter Schwartz Editor
Prof. Peter Schwartz is currently Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Auburn University, USA. He was formerly Head of the Department of Polymer and Fiber Engineering at Auburn (2006-13). He has published numerous scientific publications in the area of fibre and material behaviour, and is a member of several societies, including the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, Society of Plastics Engineers, American Chemical Society, and American Society for Engineering Education.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Auburn University, USA