Structure and Functions of Contractile Proteins
1st Edition
Revisions, Additions, and a Foreword to the English-Language Edition Prepared by the Author
Structure and Functions of Contractile Proteins focuses on the analysis of problems on the structure and functions of contractile proteins in which substantial progress has been achieved.
The book first offers information on the protein constitution of myofibrils and myosin, including adenosinetriphosphatase activity, reaction with actin, and myosin molecule. The text also ponders on the polymerization of actin, tropomyosin, and the theory of contraction. Discussions focus on model experiments and molecular basis of contraction; structural interrelations of muscle proteins; features of the process of polymerization of actin; and size of the actin molecule.
The text elaborates on the contractile proteins of the elementary motor structures of cells, as well as the chemical composition and physicochemical and enzymic properties of flagella and cilia; achromatin apparatus and movement of chromosomes; and structure of the flagella and cilia. Motor apparatus of bacteriophage and features of the movement of protoplasm and the mechanism of permeability are also discussed.
The manuscript is a reliable source of data for readers interested in the structure and functions of contractile proteins.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Foreword to the English Edition
Preface
List of Abbreviations
Introduction
1. The Protein constitution of the myofibrils
2. Myosin
Adenosinetriphosphatase Activity
Reaction with Actin
The Myosin Molecule
3. Polymerization of Actin
Size of the Actin Molecule
Features of the Process of Polymerization of Actin
4. Tropomyosin
5. The Theory of contraction
Structural Interrelations of the Muscle Proteins
Model Experiments and the Molecular Basis of Contraction
6. Contractile Proteins of the Elementary Motor Structures of Cells
Structure of Flagella and Cilia
Chemical Composition and Physicochemical and Enzymic Properties of Flagella and Cilia
Achromatin Apparatus and Movement of Chromosomes
7. Motor Apparatus of Bacteriophage
Structural and Functional Properties of Head of Bacteriophage T2
Caudal Sheath of Bacteriophage T2
8. Some Features of the Movement of Protoplasm and of the Mechanism of Permeability
Actomyosin-like Proteins and Protoplasm Movement
Isolation of Actomyosin Proteins from Internal Organs and Tissues of Animals
Mechanism of Regulation of Phenomena of Permeability
9. The Mechanism of Movement in Plants
Summary
References
Index
