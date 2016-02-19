Structure and Functions of Contractile Proteins - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483229126, 9781483270869

Structure and Functions of Contractile Proteins

Revisions, Additions, and a Foreword to the English-Language Edition Prepared by the Author

Authors: Boris F. Poglazov
eBook ISBN: 9781483270869
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 340
Description

Structure and Functions of Contractile Proteins focuses on the analysis of problems on the structure and functions of contractile proteins in which substantial progress has been achieved. The book first offers information on the protein constitution of myofibrils and myosin, including adenosinetriphosphatase activity, reaction with actin, and myosin molecule. The text also ponders on the polymerization of actin, tropomyosin, and the theory of contraction. Discussions focus on model experiments and molecular basis of contraction; structural interrelations of muscle proteins; features of the process of polymerization of actin; and size of the actin molecule.
The text elaborates on the contractile proteins of the elementary motor structures of cells, as well as the chemical composition and physicochemical and enzymic properties of flagella and cilia; achromatin apparatus and movement of chromosomes; and structure of the flagella and cilia. Motor apparatus of bacteriophage and features of the movement of protoplasm and the mechanism of permeability are also discussed.
The manuscript is a reliable source of data for readers interested in the structure and functions of contractile proteins.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Foreword to the English Edition

Preface

List of Abbreviations

Introduction

1. The Protein constitution of the myofibrils

2. Myosin

Adenosinetriphosphatase Activity

Reaction with Actin

The Myosin Molecule

3. Polymerization of Actin

Size of the Actin Molecule

Features of the Process of Polymerization of Actin

4. Tropomyosin

5. The Theory of contraction

Structural Interrelations of the Muscle Proteins

Model Experiments and the Molecular Basis of Contraction

6. Contractile Proteins of the Elementary Motor Structures of Cells

Structure of Flagella and Cilia

Chemical Composition and Physicochemical and Enzymic Properties of Flagella and Cilia

Achromatin Apparatus and Movement of Chromosomes

7. Motor Apparatus of Bacteriophage

Structural and Functional Properties of Head of Bacteriophage T2

Caudal Sheath of Bacteriophage T2

8. Some Features of the Movement of Protoplasm and of the Mechanism of Permeability

Actomyosin-like Proteins and Protoplasm Movement

Isolation of Actomyosin Proteins from Internal Organs and Tissues of Animals

Mechanism of Regulation of Phenomena of Permeability

9. The Mechanism of Movement in Plants

Summary

References

Index

About the Author

Boris F. Poglazov

