Structure and Function of the Limbic System - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444400024, 9780080861524

Structure and Function of the Limbic System, Volume 27

1st Edition

Serial Editors: W.Ross Adey T. Tokizane
eBook ISBN: 9780080861524
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 488
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
268.00
201.00
187.60
201.00
214.40
201.00
201.00
214.40
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
488
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080861524

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

W.Ross Adey Serial Editor

T. Tokizane Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Brain Research

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.