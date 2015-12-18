Structure and Function of the Human Body - Text and Elsevier Adaptive Learning (Access Card) and Elseiver Adaptive Quizzing (Access Card) Package - 15th Edition - ISBN: 9780323401333

Structure and Function of the Human Body - Text and Elsevier Adaptive Learning (Access Card) and Elseiver Adaptive Quizzing (Access Card) Package

15th Edition

Authors: Kevin Patton Gary Thibodeau
Paperback ISBN: 9780323401333
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th December 2015
About the Author

Kevin Patton

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anatomy & Physiology Instruction, New York Chiropractic College, Seneca Falls, New York; Professor Emeritus of Life Sciences, St. Charles Community College, Cottleville, Missouri; Assistant Professor Emeritus of Physiology, Course Director Emeritus in Human Physiology, St. Louis University Medical School, St. Louis, Missouri, USA

Gary Thibodeau

Affiliations and Expertise

Chancellor Emeritus and Professor Emeritus of Biology, University of Wisconsin, River Falls, River Falls, Wisconsin, USA

