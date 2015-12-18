Structure and Function of the Human Body - Text and Elsevier Adaptive Learning (Access Card) and Elseiver Adaptive Quizzing (Access Card) Package
15th Edition
Authors: Kevin Patton Gary Thibodeau
Paperback ISBN: 9780323401333
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th December 2015
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 18th December 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323401333
About the Author
Kevin Patton
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anatomy & Physiology Instruction, New York Chiropractic College, Seneca Falls, New York; Professor Emeritus of Life Sciences, St. Charles Community College, Cottleville, Missouri; Assistant Professor Emeritus of Physiology, Course Director Emeritus in Human Physiology, St. Louis University Medical School, St. Louis, Missouri, USA
Gary Thibodeau
Affiliations and Expertise
Chancellor Emeritus and Professor Emeritus of Biology, University of Wisconsin, River Falls, River Falls, Wisconsin, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.