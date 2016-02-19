Structure and Function of the Epiphysis Cerebri, Volume 10
Table of Contents
Preface
I. Development, light microscopic anatomy and cytology, innervation and vascularization
Chapter 1: Survey of the Development and Comparative Morphology of the Pineal Organ
Summary
Discussion
Chapter 2: Histological Structure and Cytology of the Pineal Complex in Fishes, Amphibians and Reptiles
Summary
DISCUSSION
Chapter 3: Histological Structure and Cytology of the Pineal Organ in Birds and Mammals
Mammalian Pineal Organ
Avian Pineal Organ
Summary
Discussion
Chapter 4: Survey of the Innervation of the Epiphysis Cerebri and the Accessory Pineal Organs of Vertebrates
Introduction
Fishes
Amphibians
Reptiles
Birds
Nomenclature of the Nervous Connections of the Epiphysis and of the Accessory Pineal Organs with the Epithalamus in Submammalian Vertebrates
Mammals
Summary
Discussion
Chapter 5: Histologische und Histochemische Untersuchungen an der Epiphyse von Haien
Material und Methoden
Zusammenfassung
Summary
Histological and Histochemical Investigations of the Epiphysis of Selachians
Dank
Diskussion
Chapter 6: On the Ontogeny of the Pineal- and Parapineal Organs in Teleost Fishes
On The Morphology of the Pineal Area of the Embryo
On the Morphology of the Pineal Area of the Adult Fish
Summary
Discussion
Chapter 7: Die Gefässversorgung der Epiphyse und Paraphyse bei Reptilien
Zusammenfassung
Summary
The Vascular Supply of the Epiphysis and Paraphysis in Reptilia
Diskussion
Chapter 8: The Histologic Structure of the Human Pineal Body
Summary
Discussion
Chapter 9: Modifications Histologiques de l’Epiphyse Humaine pendant l’Enfance, l’Age Adulte et le Vieillissement
Résultats
Résumé
Summary
Histological Modifications of Human Pineal Gland During Childhood, Adult Life and Aging
Discussion
II. Electron microscopical structure
Chapter 10: Vergleichende Elektronenmikroskopische Studien am Pinealorgan
Material und Methodik
Befunde
Diskussion
Zusammenfassung
Summary
Comparative Electron Microscopical Studies of the Pineal Organ
Discussion
Chapter 11: Elektronenmikroskopische Untersuchungen am Pinealorgan der Regenbogenforelle (Salmo irideus)
Zusammenfassung
Diskussion
Chapter 12: Ultrastructure and Development of Amphibian Pineal Organs
Introduction
Materials and Methods
The Pineal System of the Frog
Pineal Development in the Newt
Conclusions
Summary
Discussion
Chapter 13: Further Light and Electron Microscopy of the Pineal Eye, with a Note on Thermoregulatory Aspects
Introduction
The Macroscopic Appearance of the Third Eye
Ultrastructural Data
Summary
Discussion
Chapter 14: Licht- und Elektronenmikroskopische Beobachtungen über die Struktur der Epiphysis Cerebri des Kaninchens
Einleitung
Material und Methode
Untersuchungsergebnisse
Diskussion Der Ergebnisse
Zusammenfassung
Summary
Light and Electron - Microscopical Data on the Structure of the Epiphysis Cerebri of the Rabbit
Diskussion
Chapter 15: Weitere Untersuchungen zur Feinstruktur der Epiphysis Cerebri Normaler und Vorbehandelter Ratten
Untersuchungsgut und Methodik
Beschreibung und Besprechung Der Befunde
Zusammenfassung
Summary
Further Observations on the Fine Structure of the Normal and Pretreated Epiphysis Cerebri of the Rat
Diskussion
Chapter 16: The Epiphyseal Cell: an Electron-microscopic Study of its Intercellular Relationships and Intracellular Morphology in the Pineal Body of the Albino Rat
Introduction
Material and Methods
I. Epiphyseal Histology
II. The Epiphyseal Cell
Discussion
III. Biochemistry and cytochemistry
Chapter 17: Ultrastructure and Pharmacological Studies of Nerve Endings in the Pineal Organ
Methods and Observations
Discussion
Summary
Discussion
Chapter 18: Localization of Neuronal and Parenchymal Monoamines under Normal and Experimental Conditions in the Mammalian Pineal Gland
Material and Methods
Results
Discussion
Summary
Chapter 19: Lipids in the Pineal Body of the Rat
Summary
Discussion
Chapter 20: Observations on the Rat Pineal in Tissue Culture
Methods
Results
Discussion
Summary
Chapter 21: Activités Enzymatiques Histochimiquement Décelables dans la Glande Pinéale, chez Quelques Artiodactyles
Discussion
Résumé
Summary
Enzymatic Activity, Demonstrable in the Pineal Gland of Some Artiodactyls
Discussion
IV. Physiology, pharmacology and endocrinology
Chapter 22: Physiology of the Pineal Body
Clinical Endocrinology of the Pineal
Influence of the Pineal Gland on the Hypophyseo-Thyroidal System
Pineal Gland and Adrenal Cortex
Pineal Gland and Metabolism
Neuroendocrinological Connections of the Pineal Gland
Conclusion
Summary
Chapter 23: Pineal Regulation of Body Blanching in Amp hibian Larvaexs
I. The Blanching Reaction
II. Photoreception and the Blanching Reaction
III. Hormonal Mechanism in the Blanching Reaction
IV. Nature of the Blanching Hormone
Discussion and Summary
Discussion
Chapter 24: Analysis of Antagonisms between Pineal Melatonin and other Agents which Act on the Amphibian Melanophore
Introduction
Antagonism Studies with Isolated Frog Skin
Analysis of Melatonin Action on the Cultured Melanophore
Summary
Chapter 25: The Formation, Metabolism, and Physiologic Effects of Melatonin in Mammals
Summary
Discussion
Chapter 26: Uptake of 131 I-labeled Triiodothyronine in the Pineal Body as Compared with the Cerebral Grey and Other Tissues of the Rat
Introduction
Materials and Methods
Results
Discussion
Summary
Chapter 27: Alterations of the Pineal Lipid Content in the Rat under Hormonal Influences
Summary
Chapter 28: Metabolic and Morphologic Studies on the Rat Pineal Organ During Puberty
Addendum
Discussion
Chapter 29: Contribution à l’Etude du Mécanisme de l’Antagonisme Epiphyso-Hypophysaire
Conclusion
Résumé
Summary
Contribution to the Study of the Mechanism of the Epiphyso—Hypophyseal Antagonism
Discussion
Chapter 30: Influence de la Glande Pinéale sur la Sphère Génitale
I. Effet Freinateur Sur La Sphère Génitale
II. Antagonisme Épiphyso-Hypophysaire
Conclusion
Résumé
Summary
Influence of the Pineal Gland on the Genital Area
Chapter 31: The Pineal Gland and the Control of Electrolyte Balance and of Gonadotropic Secretion: Functional and Morphological Observations
Control of Electrolyte Balance
Control of Gonadotropic Function
Summary
Chapter 32: Etude de la Sécrétion des Corticostéroïdes et de l’Hormone Adrénocorticotrope Hypophysaire chez le Rat Epiphysectomisé
Partie Expérimentale
Résultats
Discussion Des Résultats et Conclusions
Résumé
Summary
Study of the Secretion of Corticosteroids and ACTH in the Epiphysectomised Rat
Chapter 33: Contribution à l’Etude du Comportement Corrélatif du Complexe Epithalamo-Epiphysaire et de la Zone Glomérulaire des Glandes Surrénales sous l’Influence de l’Obscurité
Matériel et Méthodes
Résultats
Discussion
Résumé
Summary
Study of the Correlated Reaction of the Epithalamo—Epiphyse al Complex and of the Glomerular zone of the Adrenals in Darkness
Discussion
Chapter 34: Participation of the Epithalamo-Epiphyseal System in the Regulation of Water and Electrolytes Metabolism
Summary
Chapter 35: The Effect of Pinealectomy and of Lesions in the Subcommissural Body on the Rate of Aldosterone Secretion by Rat Adrenal Glands in Vitro
Summary
Discussion
Chapter 36: Experimental Evidence for Pineal Participation in Homeostasis of Brain Composition
Introduction
Materials and Methods
Results
Discussion
Summary
Chapter 37: Zur pathologischen Anatomie tierischer Epiphysen
Zusammenfassung
Summary
The Pathological Anatomy of the Epiphysis in Animals
Diskussion
General Discussion
Author Index
Subject Index
