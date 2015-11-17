Structure & Function of the Body - Softcover
15th Edition
Mastering the essentials of anatomy, physiology, and even medical terminology has never been easier! Using simple, conversational language and vivid animations and illustrations, Structure & Function of the Body, 15th Edition walks readers through the normal structure and function of the human body and what the body does to maintain homeostasis.
- Conversational and clear writing style makes content easy to read and understand.
- Full-color design contains more than 400 drawings and photos.
- Clear View of the Human Body is a unique, full-color, semi-transparent insert depicting the human body (male and female) in layers.
- Animation Direct callouts direct readers to Evolve for an animation about a specific topic.
- Updated study tips sections at the beginning of each chapter help break down difficult topics and guide readers on how to best use book features to their advantage.
- Special boxes such as Health and Well-Being boxes, Clinical Application boxes, Research and Trends boxes, and more help readers apply what they have learned to their future careers in health care and science.
1.Introduction to the Body
2.Chemistry of Life
3.Cells
4.Tissues
5.Organ Systems
6.Skin and Membranes
7.Skeletal System
8.Muscular System
9.Nervous System
10.Senses
11.Endocrine System
12.Blood
13.Circulatory System
14.Lymphatic System and Immunity
15.Respiratory System
16.Digestive System
17.Nutrition and Metabolism
18.Urinary System
19.Fluid and Electrolyte Balance
20.Acid-Base Balance
21.Reproductive Systems
22.Growth and Development
Appendix A: Body Mass Index
Appendix B: Common Medical Abbreviations, Prefixes, and Suffixes
Chapter Test Answers
Glossary
- 592
- English
- © Mosby 2016
- 17th November 2015
- Mosby
- 9780323357258
- 9780323341127
- 9780323392891
- 9780323395052
- 9780323395076
Kevin Patton
Professor of Anatomy & Physiology Instruction, New York Chiropractic College, Seneca Falls, New York; Professor Emeritus of Life Sciences, St. Charles Community College, Cottleville, Missouri; Assistant Professor Emeritus of Physiology, Course Director Emeritus in Human Physiology, St. Louis University Medical School, St. Louis, Missouri, USA
Gary Thibodeau
Chancellor Emeritus and Professor Emeritus of Biology, University of Wisconsin, River Falls, River Falls, Wisconsin, USA