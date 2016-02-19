Structure and Function of Membrane Proteins
1st Edition
Proceedings of the International Symposium on Structure and Function of Membrane Proteins Held in Selva Di Fasano (Italy), May 23-26, 1983
Description
Structure and Function of Membrane Proteins documents the proceedings of the International Symposium on Structure and Function of Membrane Proteins held in Selva di Fasano on May 23-26, 1983.
This compilation makes it possible to obtain more information on the structure of membrane proteins, determining the structure in order to understand the function, and mechanism of action that is only understood by knowledge of the atomic structure. The gathering of data on the function of membrane proteins prior to knowledge of their structure is valuable for characterizing and defining the proteins. Once the structure is known, another stage of research will penetrate to the functional assignments of the structure.
Other topics covered include the physical methods for the structure-function relationship; identification and mapping of sites in membrane proteins; and primary structure of transport proteins. Tertiary structure and molecular shape of membrane proteins and structure-function relationship in membrane proteins are also examined. This book is a good source of information for students and individuals conducting research on biochemistry, specifically on membrane proteins.
Table of Contents
Preface
Physical Methods for the Structure - Function Relationship
Gramicidin a Transmembrane Channel: Kinetics of Packaging in Lipid Membranes
Elucidation, by Low Angle X-Ray and Neutron Diffraction and by High Resolution Nuclear Magnetic Resonance, of Some Structural Aspects of the Interaction of Bee Venom Melittin with Phospholipids
Time-Dependent Fluorescence Studies on the Location of Retinal in Bacteriorhodopsin and The Effect of Bacteriorhodopsin on the Order and Dynamics of The Lipid Phase
Interconversions between Sub-Conformational States of the Na/K Pump, Showing Sigmoid or Hyperbolic Activation of Rb Movements
ESR Studies of The Sulphydryl Groups of The Mitochondrial Phosphate Carrier by Maleimide Spin Labels
Conformational Transitions in Detergent Treated and Membrane Bound Ca2+-Atpase from Sarcoplasmic Reticulum
ATP Induced Ca2+ Release from Monomeric Sarcoplasmic Reticulum Ca2+-Atpase
Studies of the Active Site Structure of Kidney (Na++K+)-Atpase with ATP Analogues and Paramagnetic Probes
Identification and Mapping of Sites in Membrane Proteins
Characterization of a Plasma Membrane Kinase Which Specifically Phosphorylates the (Na,K)Pump
Photoactivatable Reagents in Probing the Protein-Lipid Interface of Membranes
A Hydrophobic Photolabel Ling Study of the ATP-Synthase from Escherichia coli
Transport and Modifier Sites in Capnophorin, the Anion Transport Protein of the Erythrocyte Membrane
Identification and Location of Amino Acid Residues Essential for Anion Transport in Red Cell Membranes
Anchoring and Biosythesis of the Major Intrinsic Protein of the Small - Intestinal Brush Border Membrane
The Membrane Location of the B800-850 Light-Harvesting Pigementprotein Complex from Rhodopseudomonas Sphaeroides
Primary Structure of Transport Proteins
Cytochrome Oxidase: The Primary Structure of Electron and Proton Translocating Subunits and Their Hints at Mechanisms
On the Location of Prosthetic Groups in Cytochrome aa3 and bc1
Probing the Structure of the ADP/ATP Carrier with Pyridoxal Phosphate
Sequencing of Large Membrane Proteins: The Ca2+-Atpase of Sarcoplasmic Reticulum
Structure and Assembly of F1F0 Atpase Complex
Structure and Function of ATP Synthase
Tertiary Structure and Molecular Shape of Membrane Proteins
Crystallization of Membrane Proteins and Actual State of Structure Analysis of Photosynthetic Reaction Centre Crystals
Properties of Anomeric Octylglucosides Used in the Crystallization of Membrane Proteins
The Preparation of Membrane Protein Crystals for X-Ray Diffraction
Factors Influencing the Formation of Two-Dimensional Crystals of Renal Na,K-Atpase
The Structure of Ubiquinoi: Cytochrome Reductase from Neurospora Mitochondria
Structural Studies on Beef Heart Cytochrome C Oxidase from Which Subunit III Has Been Removed by Chymotrypsin Treatment
Structure of Bovine Mitochondrial NADH: Ubiquinone Oxidoreductase Studied by Electron Microscopy
Nature of Conformational Transitions Associated with Cation Transport by Pure Na,K-Atpase
Image Reconstruction of Two-dimensional Crystals of Membranebound Na,K-Atpase
Structure - Function Relationship in Membrane Proteins
Structure-Functional Relatioships in Visual Rhodopsin
Structure-Function Relations in Band 3 Protein
d-ß-Hydroxybutyrate Dehydrogenase: A Molecular Biology Approach to the Study of a Lipid-Requiring Enzyme
The Na+-Glucose Cotransporter of the Small Intestinal Brush Border Membrane: An Asymmetric Gated Channel (or Pore) Responsive to ΔΨ
The Calmodulin-Sensitive Ca2+ Atpase of Plasma Membranes. Structure-Function Relationships
The Glucose Transporter of Human Erythrocytes
Detergent Solubilization of Mitochondrial Succi Nate Dehydrogenase and the Role of Bilayer Components in the Regulation of Enzyme Activity
Role of Cariolipin on the Purification of Reconstitutively Active Mitochondrial Phosphate Carrier
Separation of the 35000 Mr DCCD-Reactive Protein from the Phosphate Carrier and Its Purification from Heart Mitochondria
Investigations on the Role of Cardiolipin in the Operation of the Native and Reconstituted Phosphate-Carrier of Beef Heart Mitochondria
Evidence for the Existence of Membrane Receptors in the Uptake of Aspartate Aminotransferase and Malate Dehydrogenase in Rat Liver Mitochondria In Vitro
Solubilization of Myelin Proteins by Detergents
Mitochondrial Cytochrome C Oxidase Inserted into Artificial Liposomes: Transient Kinetic Studies
Purification and Reconstitution of the Mitochondrial Citrate Carrier
The Redox State of the Components of Respiratory Chain in the Presence of N-Ethylmaleimide
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 388
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483162904
About the Editor
E. Quagliariello
F. Palmieri
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Pharmaco-biology, University of Bari, Italy