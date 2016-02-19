Structure and Function of Membrane Proteins documents the proceedings of the International Symposium on Structure and Function of Membrane Proteins held in Selva di Fasano on May 23-26, 1983. This compilation makes it possible to obtain more information on the structure of membrane proteins, determining the structure in order to understand the function, and mechanism of action that is only understood by knowledge of the atomic structure. The gathering of data on the function of membrane proteins prior to knowledge of their structure is valuable for characterizing and defining the proteins. Once the structure is known, another stage of research will penetrate to the functional assignments of the structure. Other topics covered include the physical methods for the structure-function relationship; identification and mapping of sites in membrane proteins; and primary structure of transport proteins. Tertiary structure and molecular shape of membrane proteins and structure-function relationship in membrane proteins are also examined. This book is a good source of information for students and individuals conducting research on biochemistry, specifically on membrane proteins.

Preface

Physical Methods for the Structure - Function Relationship

Gramicidin a Transmembrane Channel: Kinetics of Packaging in Lipid Membranes

Elucidation, by Low Angle X-Ray and Neutron Diffraction and by High Resolution Nuclear Magnetic Resonance, of Some Structural Aspects of the Interaction of Bee Venom Melittin with Phospholipids

Time-Dependent Fluorescence Studies on the Location of Retinal in Bacteriorhodopsin and The Effect of Bacteriorhodopsin on the Order and Dynamics of The Lipid Phase

Interconversions between Sub-Conformational States of the Na/K Pump, Showing Sigmoid or Hyperbolic Activation of Rb Movements

ESR Studies of The Sulphydryl Groups of The Mitochondrial Phosphate Carrier by Maleimide Spin Labels

Conformational Transitions in Detergent Treated and Membrane Bound Ca2+-Atpase from Sarcoplasmic Reticulum

ATP Induced Ca2+ Release from Monomeric Sarcoplasmic Reticulum Ca2+-Atpase

Studies of the Active Site Structure of Kidney (Na++K+)-Atpase with ATP Analogues and Paramagnetic Probes

Identification and Mapping of Sites in Membrane Proteins

Characterization of a Plasma Membrane Kinase Which Specifically Phosphorylates the (Na,K)Pump

Photoactivatable Reagents in Probing the Protein-Lipid Interface of Membranes

A Hydrophobic Photolabel Ling Study of the ATP-Synthase from Escherichia coli

Transport and Modifier Sites in Capnophorin, the Anion Transport Protein of the Erythrocyte Membrane

Identification and Location of Amino Acid Residues Essential for Anion Transport in Red Cell Membranes

Anchoring and Biosythesis of the Major Intrinsic Protein of the Small - Intestinal Brush Border Membrane

The Membrane Location of the B800-850 Light-Harvesting Pigementprotein Complex from Rhodopseudomonas Sphaeroides

Primary Structure of Transport Proteins

Cytochrome Oxidase: The Primary Structure of Electron and Proton Translocating Subunits and Their Hints at Mechanisms

On the Location of Prosthetic Groups in Cytochrome aa3 and bc1

Probing the Structure of the ADP/ATP Carrier with Pyridoxal Phosphate

Sequencing of Large Membrane Proteins: The Ca2+-Atpase of Sarcoplasmic Reticulum

Structure and Assembly of F1F0 Atpase Complex

Structure and Function of ATP Synthase

Tertiary Structure and Molecular Shape of Membrane Proteins

Crystallization of Membrane Proteins and Actual State of Structure Analysis of Photosynthetic Reaction Centre Crystals

Properties of Anomeric Octylglucosides Used in the Crystallization of Membrane Proteins

The Preparation of Membrane Protein Crystals for X-Ray Diffraction

Factors Influencing the Formation of Two-Dimensional Crystals of Renal Na,K-Atpase

The Structure of Ubiquinoi: Cytochrome Reductase from Neurospora Mitochondria

Structural Studies on Beef Heart Cytochrome C Oxidase from Which Subunit III Has Been Removed by Chymotrypsin Treatment

Structure of Bovine Mitochondrial NADH: Ubiquinone Oxidoreductase Studied by Electron Microscopy

Nature of Conformational Transitions Associated with Cation Transport by Pure Na,K-Atpase

Image Reconstruction of Two-dimensional Crystals of Membranebound Na,K-Atpase

Structure - Function Relationship in Membrane Proteins

Structure-Functional Relatioships in Visual Rhodopsin

Structure-Function Relations in Band 3 Protein

d-ß-Hydroxybutyrate Dehydrogenase: A Molecular Biology Approach to the Study of a Lipid-Requiring Enzyme

The Na+-Glucose Cotransporter of the Small Intestinal Brush Border Membrane: An Asymmetric Gated Channel (or Pore) Responsive to ΔΨ

The Calmodulin-Sensitive Ca2+ Atpase of Plasma Membranes. Structure-Function Relationships

The Glucose Transporter of Human Erythrocytes

Detergent Solubilization of Mitochondrial Succi Nate Dehydrogenase and the Role of Bilayer Components in the Regulation of Enzyme Activity

Role of Cariolipin on the Purification of Reconstitutively Active Mitochondrial Phosphate Carrier

Separation of the 35000 Mr DCCD-Reactive Protein from the Phosphate Carrier and Its Purification from Heart Mitochondria

Investigations on the Role of Cardiolipin in the Operation of the Native and Reconstituted Phosphate-Carrier of Beef Heart Mitochondria

Evidence for the Existence of Membrane Receptors in the Uptake of Aspartate Aminotransferase and Malate Dehydrogenase in Rat Liver Mitochondria In Vitro

Solubilization of Myelin Proteins by Detergents

Mitochondrial Cytochrome C Oxidase Inserted into Artificial Liposomes: Transient Kinetic Studies

Purification and Reconstitution of the Mitochondrial Citrate Carrier

The Redox State of the Components of Respiratory Chain in the Presence of N-Ethylmaleimide

