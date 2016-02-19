Structure and function of Collagen types - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124812802, 9780323155717

Structure and function of Collagen types

1st Edition

Editors: Richard Maynes
eBook ISBN: 9780323155717
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th August 1987
Page Count: 328
Description

Structure and Function of Collagen Types is a collection of articles that reviews the different types of collagens (Type I to XI). Each article focuses on a particular type of collagen and written by leading investigators in the collagen field.

The book begins with a review of the fibril forming collagens (types I, II, and III) and traces the early work on the structure of these collagens to our knowledge of the structure of the collagen genes. This chapter is followed by a detailed description of type IV (basement membrane) collagen. Chapter 3 addresses the biosynthesis and chain assembly of type V collagen. The evidence that type VI collagen is assembled to form tetramers is presented in chapter 4. The subsequent article shows that type VII collagens are assembled to form partially overlapping dimers. Chapter 6 presents the structure of type VIII collagen. Chapters 7, 8, and 9 discuss the structure and characteristics of collagens that are synthesized by cartilaginous tissues and these are designated as type IX, type X, and type XI. The final chapter reviews the recombinant DNA techniques used to investigate collagen structure and the possibility to recognize new collagen types from a cDNA library.

Physiologists, cell biologists, and researchers in the field of collagen will find the text very insightful.

Table of Contents


Preface

The Classical Collagens: Types I, II, and III

I. Introduction

II. Early Investigations

III. Electron Microscopic Investigations

IV. Protein Chemical Investigation

V. Biochemical Investigations

VI. The Covalent Structure of the Procollagens

VII. The Gene Structure of Collagens I, II, and III

VIII. Synopsis

References

Type IV Collagen

I. Introduction

II. Structure

III. Molecular Biology

IV. Biosynthesis

V. Immunochemistry

VI. Degradation

VII. Involvement in Disease Processes

VIII. Interactions with Cells and Other Proteins

IX. Appendix A: αl(IV) Amino Acid Sequence

X. Appendix B: α2(IV) Amino Acid Sequence

References

Type V Collagen

I. Introduction

II. Compositions of Collagens V

III. Nucleotide Sequences of Procollagens V

IV. Structure of Procollagens V

V. Biosynthesis

VI. Secretion of Procollagens V and Processing

VII. Location of Collagens V in the Extracellular Matrix

VIII. Other Properties of Collagens V

IX. Occurrence of Collagens V

X. Conclusions

References

Type VI Collagen

I. Introduction

II. Protein Chemistry and Macromolecular Organization

III. Biosynthesis

IV. Immunology

V. Tissue Distribution

VI. Possible Functions and Involvement in Disease

References

Type VII Collagen

I. Introduction

II. The Structure of Type VII Collagen

III. The Function of Type VII Collagen

IV. Pathological Findings Related to Disruptions of the Anchoring Fibril Network

References

Type VIII Collagen

I. Introduction

II. Type VIII Collagen from Cells in Culture

III. Type VIII Collagen from Tissue: Descemet's Membrane

IV. Structure of Type VIII Collagen

V. Summary and Conclusions

References

Type IX Collagen

I. Introduction

II. The Pepsin-Resistant Fragments

III. The Intact Type IX Molecule

IV. The Structure of Type IX Collagen

V. Biosynthesis and Cleavage of the Intact Molecule by Proteases

VI. Immunofluorescent Localization of Type IX Collagen in Cartilage Matrix

VII. Summary and Conclusions

References

Type X Collagen

I. Introduction

II. Initial Discovery

III. Source of Type X Collagen

IV. Isolation of Type X Collagen

V. Chromatography of Type X Collagen

VI. Amino Acid Composition of Type X Collagen

VII. Cyanogen Bromide Cleavage of Type X Collagen

VIII. Thermal Stability of Type X Collagen

IX. Vertebrate Collagenase Susceptibility of Type X Collagen

X. Molecular Structure of Type X Collagen

XI. Biosynthesis of Type X Collagen

XII. Immunohistochemical Localization of Type X Collagen with a Monoclonal Antibody

XIII. Biochemical Localization of Type X Collagen

XIV. Functions of Type X Collagen

XV. Unresolved Questions about Type X Collagen

References

Type XI or 1α2α3α Collagen

I. Introduction

II. Nomenclature

III. Isolation and Analysis

IV. Structure

V. Biosynthesis

VI. Protease Susceptibility

VII. Immunochemistry

VIII. Pathology

IX. Possible Functions

References

Analysis of Collagen Structure by Molecular Biology Techniques

I. Introduction

II. Cloning Strategies

III. Strategies for Identifying Collagen cDNA and Genomic Clones

IV. Structural Protein Information that can be Easily Obtained from Cloned DNA

V. Further Use of DNA Probes

VI. Summary and Conclusions

References

Index

About the Editor

Richard Maynes

