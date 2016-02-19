Structure and function of Collagen types
1st Edition
Description
Structure and Function of Collagen Types is a collection of articles that reviews the different types of collagens (Type I to XI). Each article focuses on a particular type of collagen and written by leading investigators in the collagen field.
The book begins with a review of the fibril forming collagens (types I, II, and III) and traces the early work on the structure of these collagens to our knowledge of the structure of the collagen genes. This chapter is followed by a detailed description of type IV (basement membrane) collagen. Chapter 3 addresses the biosynthesis and chain assembly of type V collagen. The evidence that type VI collagen is assembled to form tetramers is presented in chapter 4. The subsequent article shows that type VII collagens are assembled to form partially overlapping dimers. Chapter 6 presents the structure of type VIII collagen. Chapters 7, 8, and 9 discuss the structure and characteristics of collagens that are synthesized by cartilaginous tissues and these are designated as type IX, type X, and type XI. The final chapter reviews the recombinant DNA techniques used to investigate collagen structure and the possibility to recognize new collagen types from a cDNA library.
Physiologists, cell biologists, and researchers in the field of collagen will find the text very insightful.
Table of Contents
Preface
The Classical Collagens: Types I, II, and III
I. Introduction
II. Early Investigations
III. Electron Microscopic Investigations
IV. Protein Chemical Investigation
V. Biochemical Investigations
VI. The Covalent Structure of the Procollagens
VII. The Gene Structure of Collagens I, II, and III
VIII. Synopsis
References
Type IV Collagen
I. Introduction
II. Structure
III. Molecular Biology
IV. Biosynthesis
V. Immunochemistry
VI. Degradation
VII. Involvement in Disease Processes
VIII. Interactions with Cells and Other Proteins
IX. Appendix A: αl(IV) Amino Acid Sequence
X. Appendix B: α2(IV) Amino Acid Sequence
References
Type V Collagen
I. Introduction
II. Compositions of Collagens V
III. Nucleotide Sequences of Procollagens V
IV. Structure of Procollagens V
V. Biosynthesis
VI. Secretion of Procollagens V and Processing
VII. Location of Collagens V in the Extracellular Matrix
VIII. Other Properties of Collagens V
IX. Occurrence of Collagens V
X. Conclusions
References
Type VI Collagen
I. Introduction
II. Protein Chemistry and Macromolecular Organization
III. Biosynthesis
IV. Immunology
V. Tissue Distribution
VI. Possible Functions and Involvement in Disease
References
Type VII Collagen
I. Introduction
II. The Structure of Type VII Collagen
III. The Function of Type VII Collagen
IV. Pathological Findings Related to Disruptions of the Anchoring Fibril Network
References
Type VIII Collagen
I. Introduction
II. Type VIII Collagen from Cells in Culture
III. Type VIII Collagen from Tissue: Descemet's Membrane
IV. Structure of Type VIII Collagen
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
Type IX Collagen
I. Introduction
II. The Pepsin-Resistant Fragments
III. The Intact Type IX Molecule
IV. The Structure of Type IX Collagen
V. Biosynthesis and Cleavage of the Intact Molecule by Proteases
VI. Immunofluorescent Localization of Type IX Collagen in Cartilage Matrix
VII. Summary and Conclusions
References
Type X Collagen
I. Introduction
II. Initial Discovery
III. Source of Type X Collagen
IV. Isolation of Type X Collagen
V. Chromatography of Type X Collagen
VI. Amino Acid Composition of Type X Collagen
VII. Cyanogen Bromide Cleavage of Type X Collagen
VIII. Thermal Stability of Type X Collagen
IX. Vertebrate Collagenase Susceptibility of Type X Collagen
X. Molecular Structure of Type X Collagen
XI. Biosynthesis of Type X Collagen
XII. Immunohistochemical Localization of Type X Collagen with a Monoclonal Antibody
XIII. Biochemical Localization of Type X Collagen
XIV. Functions of Type X Collagen
XV. Unresolved Questions about Type X Collagen
References
Type XI or 1α2α3α Collagen
I. Introduction
II. Nomenclature
III. Isolation and Analysis
IV. Structure
V. Biosynthesis
VI. Protease Susceptibility
VII. Immunochemistry
VIII. Pathology
IX. Possible Functions
References
Analysis of Collagen Structure by Molecular Biology Techniques
I. Introduction
II. Cloning Strategies
III. Strategies for Identifying Collagen cDNA and Genomic Clones
IV. Structural Protein Information that can be Easily Obtained from Cloned DNA
V. Further Use of DNA Probes
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1987
- Published:
- 26th August 1987
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323155717