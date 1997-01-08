"What Structure and Fate of Subducting Slabs does well is provide the most comprehensive summary available of the seismological literature on the structure of suducting slabs...This is a landmark work and the best review of its kind available. All geophysicists seriously interested in subduction and mantle processes should consider having a copy on their shelves." --CLIFF FROHLICH, Institute for Geophysics, University of Texas at Austin

"Thorne [Lay] keeps the book focused on the 'structure' of subducting slabs and gives a very complete summary of the studies until the early 1990's...I think it is an excellent review of progress to date...on the structure of subducted slabs." --DR. KEN CREAGER, University of Washington