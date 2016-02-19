Structure and Chemistry of the Apatites and Other Calcium Orthophosphates, Volume 18

"The number of papers on apatites over the years has always been impressive but to have them organized and in one place is a tour de force which few others will contemplate much less accomplish. Congratulations..." --H. Catherine W. Skinner, Yale University

"...provides an exhaustive summary of a compound of profound interest and importance in numerous disciplines. ...should be considered as a must-read for any researcher moving into the apatite arena. ...certainly belongs on the shelf of researchers in any aspect of the structure and chemistry of apatite compounds." --Journal of the American Chemical Society

