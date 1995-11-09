Structure and Assembly - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781559386876, 9780080541891

Structure and Assembly, Volume 1

1st Edition

Editors: J.E. Hesketh I.F. Pryme
eBook ISBN: 9780080541891
Hardcover ISBN: 9781559386876
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 9th November 1995
Page Count: 307
Table of Contents

Contents. List of Contributors. Preface. Introduction. Microfilament Organization and Actin-Binding Proteins (S.K. Maciver). Control of Microtubule Polymerization and Stability (J. Avila and J.D. Nido). Motor Proteins in Mitosis and Meiosis (T.J. Yen). Membrane-Cytoskeleton (V. Niggli). Actin-Binding Proteins-Lipid Interactions (G. Isenberg and W.H. Goldmann). The Proteins of Intermediate Filament Systems (R.L. Shoeman and P. Traub). Nuclear Lamins and the Nucleoskeleton (R. Stick). Index.

Description

This volume of the treatise deals with structural aspects of the cytoskeleton: the characteristics of the filaments and their components; the organization of the genes; motor proteins; interactions with membranes.

J.E. Hesketh Editor

Rowett Research Institute, Aberdeen, Scotland

I.F. Pryme Editor

Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Bergen, Bergen, Norway

