Structure and Application of Galvanomagnetic Devices, Volume 8
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs on Semiconductors
Table of Contents
Preface
List OF Symbols
Introduction
1. Basic Physical Concepts
1.1 The Galvanomagnetic Effects
1.1a Hall Angle ϑ
1.1b Hall Coefficient and Magnetoresistance
1.1c Mixed Conduction
l.ld Planar Hall Effect
l.le Shapes of Semiconductors and Electrodes
l.lf Parameters Important for Galvanomagnetic Devices
l.lg Thermal and Thermomagnetic Effects
1.2 Galvanomagnetic Materials
1.2a Electrons and Holes in Semiconductors
1.2b Temperature Dependence of Hall Coefficient
1.2c Dependence of Hall Coefficient on Magnetic Induction
1.2d Dependence of the Magnetoresistance on Magnetic Induction
1.2e Temperature Dependence of Magnetoresistance
2. Design and Fabrication of Galvanomagnetic Devices
2.1 Growth of Semiconductors from the Melt
2.1a Indium Antimonide
2.1b Indium Arsenide
2.1c Mixed Crystals of InAs and InP
2.1d Indium Antimonide-Nickel Antimonide Eutectic Alloys
2.2 Preparation of Semiconductor Films by Vacuum Deposition
2.3 Structure of Hall Generators
2.3a Hall Generators on Non-Ferromagnetic Substrates
2.3b Hall Generators on Ferrite Substrates
2.3c Vacuum Deposited Hall Generators
2.4 Structure of Field-Plate Magnetoresistors
2.4a Disc Magnetoresistors
2.4b The Raster Plate
2.4c The InSb-NiSb Field-Plate
3. Properties of Galvanomagnetic Devices
3.1 Hall Generator
3.1a Four-Pole Parameters
3.1b Linearity of the Hall Voltage as a Function of B
3.1c Temperature Dependence
3.1d Residual Hall Potential in Zero Magnetic Field and Induced Potential
3.le Self-Induced Magnetic Field
3.1f Aging
3.1g Frequency Dependence
3.1n Peak Input Power and Loading
3.1i Noise
3.2 The Magnetoresistor Field-Plate
3.2a Dependence of the Resistance on the Magnetic Induction
3.2b Dependence of the Resistance on Temperature
3.2c Peak Input Power and Loading
3.2d Self-Induced Magnetic Field
3.2e Frequency Dependence
3.2f Noise
3.2g Aging Experiments
3.3 Changes in Electrical Properties on Irradiation with High-Energy Particles
4. Applications of the Hall Effect
4.1 Measurement of Magnetic Fields
4.1a Measurement and Control Circuits
4.1b Weak Magnetic Fields
4.1c Inhom Ogeneous Magnetic Fields
4.1d Measurement of Tangential Fields
4.2 Measurement of Quantities Representable by a Magnetic Induction
4.2a Measurement of D.C. Currents and Voltages
4.2b Measurement of Angles
4.3 Contactless Signal Generation
4.3a Contactless Signal Generation without Reaction
4.3b Contactless Signal Generation Over a Distance of Several Centimeters with Ferrite Hall Generators
4.3c Ferrite Hall Generator with High Resolution Used for Positioning
4.3d Positioning of Soft-Iron Bodies
4.3e Transistor Amplifier for Contactless Signal Generation
4.4 Multiplicative Properties of Hall Generators
4.4a Analog Multiplication
4.4b Power Measurement
4.4c Modulation of Small D.C. Voltages and Currents
4.5 Hall Effect Gyrator, Isolator and Circulator
4.5a Hall Effect Gyrator
4.5b Hall Effect Isolator
4.5c Hall Effect Circulator
5. Applications of the Magnetoresistance Effect
5.1 Measurement of Magnetic Fields and Quantities Proportional to Magnetic Fields
5.1a Simple Field-Probe
5.1b Micro-Probe
5.1c Gradient Probes
5.1d Field-Plate Probe for Weak Magnetic Fields
5.le D.C. Current Transducer
5.2 Non-Contacting Variable Resistance and Potentiometer
5.3 Modulation of Small D.C. Currents and Voltages
5.3a Conversion of a D.C. Current into an A.C. Voltage
5.3b D.C. to A.C. Voltage Conversion
5.3c Combination Circuit for the Conversion of D.C. Currents and Voltages into A.C.
5.3d Experimental Investigations
5.3e Push-Pull Modulator
5.4 Multiplication
5.4a Multiplier Circuits
5.4b Generation of a Quadratic Field-Plate Characteristic
5.5 Connecting the Field-Plate to Other Semiconductor Devices
5.5a Diode
5.5b Transistor
5.5c Tunnel Diode
5.5d Thyristor
5.6 Contactless Control
5.6a Precise Determination of Position
5.6b D.C. Motor Controlled by Field-Plates
5.6c Power Controlled by a Field-Plate
5.7 Feedback-Coupled Field-Plate
5.7a Field-Plate in Parallel with the Excitation Solenoid
5.7b Field-Plate in Series with the Excitation Solenoid
6. Other Possibilities for Controlling the Electrical Properties of Semiconductors by Means of a Magnetic Field
References
Parameters of Galvanomagnetic Devices
Index
Description
International Series of Monographs on Semiconductors, Volume 8: Structure and Application of Galvanomagnetic Devices focuses on the composition, reactions, transformations, and applications of galvanomagnetic devices.
The book first ponders on basic physical concepts, design and fabrication of galvanomagnetic devices, and properties of galvanomagnetic devices. Discussions focus on changes in electrical properties on irradiation with high-energy particles, magnetoresistor field-plate, Hall generator, preparation of semiconductor films by vacuum deposition, structure of field-plate magnetoresistors, growth of semiconductors from the melt, and galvanomagnetic materials and effects. The text then elaborates on the applications of the Hall effect and the magnetoresistance effect. Topics include contactless control, connecting the field-plate to other semiconductor devices, non-contacting variable resistance and potentiometer, measurement of magnetic fields and quantities proportional to magnetic fields, and measurement of quantities representable by a magnetic induction. The manuscript underscores other possibilities for controlling the electrical properties of semiconductors by means of a magnetic field.
The publication is a vital source of data for researchers wanting to explore the structure and applications of galvanomagnetic devices.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483186214