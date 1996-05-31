Structural Vibration
1st Edition
Analysis and Damping
Description
Many structures suffer from unwanted vibrations and, although careful analysis at the design stage can minimise these, the vibration levels of many structures are excessive. In this book the entire range of methods of control, both by damping and by excitation, is described in a single volume.
Clear and concise descriptions are given of the techniques for mathematically modelling real structures so that the equations which describe the motion of such structures can be derived. This approach leads to a comprehensive discussion of the analysis of typical models of vibrating structures excited by a range of periodic and random inputs. Careful consideration is also given to the sources of excitation, both internal and external, and the effects of isolation and transmissability. A major part of the book is devoted to damping of structures and many sources of damping are considered, as are the ways of changing damping using both active and passive methods. The numerous worked examples liberally distributed throughout the text, amplify and clarify the theoretical analysis presented. Particular attention is paid to the meaning and interpretation of results, further enhancing the scope and applications of analysis. Over 80 problems are included with answers and worked solutions to most. This book provides engineering students, designers and professional engineers with a detailed insight into the principles involved in the analysis and damping of structural vibration while presenting a sound theoretical basis for further study.
Key Features
Suitable for students of engineering to first degree level and for designers and practising engineers Numerous worked examples Clear and easy to follow
Readership
Second and third year civil, mechanical and aeronautical undergraduates and professional engineers.
Table of Contents
Introduction - The causes and effects of structural vibration The reduction of structural vibration The analysis of structural vibration Outline of the text The Vibration of structures having one degree of freedom - Free undamped vibration Free damped vibration Forced vibration The vibration of structures with more than one degree of freedom - The vibration of structures with two degrees of freedom The vibration of structures with more than two degrees of freedom Modal analysis techniques The vibration of continuous structures - Longitudinal vibration of a thin uniform beam Transverse vibration of a thin uniform beam The analysis of continuous structures by Rayleigh's energy method Transverse vibration of thin uniform plates The finite element method The vibration of beams fabricated from more than one material Damping in Structures - Sources of vibration excitation and isolation Vibration isolation Structural vibration limits Structural damage Effects of damping on vibration response of structures The measurement of structural damping Sources of damping Active damping systems Energy dissipation in non-linear structures Problems Answers and worked solutions * Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 276
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1996
- Published:
- 31st May 1996
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080518053
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780340645802
About the Author
C. Beards
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Dynamics, Noise and Vibration, Newbury, UK
Reviews
... a useful book for engineers and students of engineering,The Structural Engineer,