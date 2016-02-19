Structural Theorems and Their Applications is an account of the various structural theorems and their applications. Topics covered range from the principles of superposition to virtual work and energy concepts, calculation of deflections, and analysis of indeterminate structures using the compatibility and equilibrium methods. Reciprocal theorems and theorems of plastic analysis for plane frames are also discussed. This book is comprised of eight chapters and begins with an overview of the problems of structural analysis and the importance of the principle of virtual work in this regard, followed by an analysis of the principles of superposition. The next chapter is devoted to virtual work and energy concepts such as strain energy and complementary energy. The principle of virtual work is used in the subsequent chapters as the basis for all of the indirect methods of structural analysis described in the text, including the analysis of indeterminate structures using the compatibility method and the equilibrium method. The principle of virtual work is also used to prove the reciprocal theorems and to establish the various theorems of plastic and incremental collapse for framed structures. This monograph will be of interest to mechanical and structural engineers.