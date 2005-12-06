Structural Shear Joints - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845691196, 9781845698683

Structural Shear Joints

1st Edition

Analysis, Properties and Design for Repeated Loading

Authors: G T Hahn C A Rubin K A Iyer
eBook ISBN: 9781845698683
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845691196
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 6th December 2005
Page Count: 280
Table of Contents

Part 1 Mechanical behaviour of shear joints and design considerations: Basic features; Shear joints in the bearing mode; Clamping, interference, micro-slip and self-piercing rivets; Fatigue of shear joints; Design considerations for repeated loading. Part 2 Compilation of finite element results: Load transfer in single rivet-row lap joints (conventional and countersunk); Compilation of results for open hole panels and butt joints; Compilation of results for lap joints; Single rivet-row lap joints under biaxial loading; Compilation of results for lap joints with sealants and adhesives; Compilation of results for rivets; Data tabulations. Part 3 Calculational models and validation: Finite element models; Thin adhesive layer analysis (TALA) for modeling sealants and adhesives installed in joints; Material models for finite element analysis and TALA; Validation for finite element models and TALA; Analysis for multiple – row joints and validation; Analysis of fastener tension and clamping strain.

Description

Engineers employ shear connections - riveted and bolted butt and lap joints - in a wide range of structures and machines. Ordinary stress analysis of joints are unable to define the features that ultimately govern fatigue and fretting and provide bases for design. Detailed analysis has only become possible recently with advances in finite element methods and computing capabilities. This text places into context the results of over 150 detailed 2D and 3D finite element analyses of aluminum and steel shear connections so that engineers can optimise the design and reliability of shear joints.

Key Features

  • Understand how to optimise the design and reliability of shear joints
  • Places into context the results of over 150 detailed, 2D and 3D finite element analysis of aluminium and steel sheer connections

Readership

Engineers

Details

No. of pages:
280
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845698683
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845691196

About the Authors

G T Hahn Author

George T. Hahn (ScD, MIT, 1959) is Professor Emeritus of Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science at Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN. Prior to that he was Manager of the Metal Science Section at Batelle Laboratories in Columbus, OH. He is a Fellow in the American Society of Metals and has published well over 150 papers in the fields of fracture mechanics, rolling contact, and riveted connections.

C A Rubin Author

Carol A. Rubin, PE (PhD, Kansas State University, 1966) is a Member, ASME, Applied Mechanics and Computers in Engineering Divisions. Dr. Rubin is Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Vanderbilt University. Her areas of expertise are finite element analysis and solid mechanics. She has published more than 80 papers in the areas of theoretical mechanics, numerical methods in applied mechanics, contact mechanics, and riveted connections.

Affiliations and Expertise

Vanderbilt University

K A Iyer Author

Kaushik A. Iyer (PhD, Vanderbilt University, 1997) is a Member, ASME, Design and Tribology Divisions. Dr Iyer is on the faculty of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Michigan. He works for the US Army Research Laboratory in Maryland. He has published nearly 20 papers on topics including riveted connections, contact fatigue, and quenching process modeling.

Affiliations and Expertise

US Army Research Centre, USA

