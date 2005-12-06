Structural Shear Joints
1st Edition
Analysis, Properties and Design for Repeated Loading
Table of Contents
Part 1 Mechanical behaviour of shear joints and design considerations: Basic features; Shear joints in the bearing mode; Clamping, interference, micro-slip and self-piercing rivets; Fatigue of shear joints; Design considerations for repeated loading. Part 2 Compilation of finite element results: Load transfer in single rivet-row lap joints (conventional and countersunk); Compilation of results for open hole panels and butt joints; Compilation of results for lap joints; Single rivet-row lap joints under biaxial loading; Compilation of results for lap joints with sealants and adhesives; Compilation of results for rivets; Data tabulations. Part 3 Calculational models and validation: Finite element models; Thin adhesive layer analysis (TALA) for modeling sealants and adhesives installed in joints; Material models for finite element analysis and TALA; Validation for finite element models and TALA; Analysis for multiple – row joints and validation; Analysis of fastener tension and clamping strain.
Description
Engineers employ shear connections - riveted and bolted butt and lap joints - in a wide range of structures and machines. Ordinary stress analysis of joints are unable to define the features that ultimately govern fatigue and fretting and provide bases for design. Detailed analysis has only become possible recently with advances in finite element methods and computing capabilities. This text places into context the results of over 150 detailed 2D and 3D finite element analyses of aluminum and steel shear connections so that engineers can optimise the design and reliability of shear joints.
Key Features
- Understand how to optimise the design and reliability of shear joints
- Places into context the results of over 150 detailed, 2D and 3D finite element analysis of aluminium and steel sheer connections
Readership
Engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2006
- Published:
- 6th December 2005
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845698683
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845691196
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
G T Hahn Author
George T. Hahn (ScD, MIT, 1959) is Professor Emeritus of Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science at Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN. Prior to that he was Manager of the Metal Science Section at Batelle Laboratories in Columbus, OH. He is a Fellow in the American Society of Metals and has published well over 150 papers in the fields of fracture mechanics, rolling contact, and riveted connections.
C A Rubin Author
Carol A. Rubin, PE (PhD, Kansas State University, 1966) is a Member, ASME, Applied Mechanics and Computers in Engineering Divisions. Dr. Rubin is Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Vanderbilt University. Her areas of expertise are finite element analysis and solid mechanics. She has published more than 80 papers in the areas of theoretical mechanics, numerical methods in applied mechanics, contact mechanics, and riveted connections.
Affiliations and Expertise
Vanderbilt University
K A Iyer Author
Kaushik A. Iyer (PhD, Vanderbilt University, 1997) is a Member, ASME, Design and Tribology Divisions. Dr Iyer is on the faculty of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Michigan. He works for the US Army Research Laboratory in Maryland. He has published nearly 20 papers on topics including riveted connections, contact fatigue, and quenching process modeling.
Affiliations and Expertise
US Army Research Centre, USA