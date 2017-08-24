Structural Resilience in Sewer Reconstruction - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128115527, 9780128116432

Structural Resilience in Sewer Reconstruction

1st Edition

From Theory to Practice

Authors: Zihai Shi Shizuo Watanabe Kenichi Ogawa Hajime Kubo
eBook ISBN: 9780128116432
Paperback ISBN: 9780128115527
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 24th August 2017
Page Count: 498
Description

Structural Resilience in Sewer Reconstruction: From Theory to Practice provides engineers with a balanced mixture of theory and practice. Divided into three parts, structural resilience is introduced, along with different methods and theories that are needed to assess sewerage networks. The authors begin with a general overview of resilience and lessons learned, then present a comprehensive review of resilience theories in key fields of study. The book also introduces major analysis techniques and computational methods for resilience assessment, also highlighting sewer reconstruction projects carried out in Tokyo, including the reconstruction and development process for construction methods, renovation materials and technical inventions.

The structural resilience considerations incorporated in various stages of development are discussed in detail. Computational examples for assessing structural resilience in the renovated sewer system in Tokyo are also shown, with final chapters summarizing structural resilience theories and areas for future study.

Key Features

  • Provides a comprehensive review of resilience theories and practices in key fields of study
  • Presents a detailed study of the structural resilience approach to sewer reconstruction in Tokyo, also including case studies of overseas projects
  • Includes a systematic presentation of structural resilience theories
  • Covers rich case studies on various issues in sewerage systems for qualitative and quantitative resilience evaluation

Readership

Civil Engineers and Structural Engineers

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Review of Resilience Theories and Practices in Key Fields of Study
    3. Major Analysis Techniques, Resilience Models and Computational Methods in Resilience Analysis
    4. Functional Degradations in Tokyo’s Ageing Sewerage System and Sewer Reconstruction Plan with Enhanced Structural Resilience
    5. Developments of Sewer and Manhole Renovation Methods
    6. Enhancing Structural Resilience of the Renovated Sewer System by Technical Developments
    7. Structural Analysis Theories in Assessing Fracture Behaviours of Renovated Ageing Sewers and Manholes
    8. Concepts and Theories of Limit State Design for Sewer Renovation
    9. Structural Resilience Assessment for Renovated Sewer Systems
    10. Structural Resilience in Progress and Future Studies

Details

No. of pages:
498
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780128116432
Paperback ISBN:
9780128115527

About the Author

Zihai Shi

Zihai Shi; R&D Centre, Nippon Koei Co., Ltd.; 2304 Inarihara, Tsukuba-shi, Ibaraki 300-1259He has engaged in renovation design of ageing sewers since 1995, and is familiar with resilience theories and practices in structural engineering.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Researcher, Nippon Koei Co., Ltd

Shizuo Watanabe

Shizuo Watanabe, Technical Supervisor, Bureau of Sewerage, Tokoy Metropolitan Government; Mr. Watanabe is the technical supervisor/deputy director at Bureau of Sewerage, Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

Affiliations and Expertise

Technical Supervisor, Bureau of Sewerage, Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Japan

Kenichi Ogawa

Kenichi Ogawa, President, Tokyo Sewerage Service Co., Ltd. He is the former Bureau Chief, and has engaged in planning, design, construction and maintenance of Tokyo’s sewerage system since 1977.

Affiliations and Expertise

President, Tokyo Sewerage Servic Co. Ltd, Japan

Hajime Kubo

Mr. Kubo is the senior managing executive officer of Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd, which is a world-class maker of chemical products. He serves as the general director for development of high-performance chemical products, including the development of lining materials for sewer renovation.

Affiliations and Expertise

Executive Officer, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd, Japan

