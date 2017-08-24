Structural Resilience in Sewer Reconstruction: From Theory to Practice provides engineers with a balanced mixture of theory and practice. Divided into three parts, structural resilience is introduced, along with different methods and theories that are needed to assess sewerage networks. The authors begin with a general overview of resilience and lessons learned, then present a comprehensive review of resilience theories in key fields of study. The book also introduces major analysis techniques and computational methods for resilience assessment, also highlighting sewer reconstruction projects carried out in Tokyo, including the reconstruction and development process for construction methods, renovation materials and technical inventions.

The structural resilience considerations incorporated in various stages of development are discussed in detail. Computational examples for assessing structural resilience in the renovated sewer system in Tokyo are also shown, with final chapters summarizing structural resilience theories and areas for future study.