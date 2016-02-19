Structural Integrity Research of the Electric Power Research Institute - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483228365, 9781483275161

Structural Integrity Research of the Electric Power Research Institute

1st Edition

Palo Alto, California, USA

Editors: Stanley H. Fistedis
eBook ISBN: 9781483275161
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Page Count: 218
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Structural Integrity Research of the Electric Power Research Institute presents the result of the mission of the Electric Power Research Institute to conduct research and development promoting the clean, safe, and economical generation of power by the utility industry. This book covers nuclear plant design, licensing, and regulation questions. Organized into 13 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the primary motivations for structural integrity research, including insights into reactor safety from probabilistic risk assessments and the increasing costs of plant structural components. This text then examines the SIMQUAKE series of field tests on model containment structures. Other chapters consider the methodology for realistically predicting fluid–structure interaction transient loads and the structural response of the reactor vessel, core support barrel, and core. This book discusses as well the ABAQUS finite element program. The final chapter deals with high-amplitude dynamic tests. This book is a valuable resource for engineers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Overview of EPRI Research in Structural Integrity

Soil-Structure Interaction in Explosive Testing of Model Containments

Hydrodynamic Loading and Response of Reactor Internals using 3D STEALTH/WHAMSE

ABAQUS/EPGEN—A General Purpose Finite Element Code with Emphasis on Nonlinear Applications

Analysis and Test Correlation of Flexible and Stiff Piping Systems

Tests of Spinning Turbine Fragment Impact on Casing Models

Model Tests of Turbine Missile Impact on Reinforced Concrete

Probabilistic Methodology for Turbine Missile Risk Analysis

Experimental Studies of Pipe Impact on Rigid Restraints and Concrete Slabs

Nonlinear Dynamic Analysis of High Energy Line Pipe Whip

Tension Tests of Concrete Containment Wall Elements

Evaluation of Calculational and Material Models for Concrete Containment Structures

Piping Extreme Dynamic Response Studies


Details

No. of pages:
218
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1984
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483275161

About the Editor

Stanley H. Fistedis

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.