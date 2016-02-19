Structural Integrity Research of the Electric Power Research Institute
Structural Integrity Research of the Electric Power Research Institute presents the result of the mission of the Electric Power Research Institute to conduct research and development promoting the clean, safe, and economical generation of power by the utility industry. This book covers nuclear plant design, licensing, and regulation questions. Organized into 13 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the primary motivations for structural integrity research, including insights into reactor safety from probabilistic risk assessments and the increasing costs of plant structural components. This text then examines the SIMQUAKE series of field tests on model containment structures. Other chapters consider the methodology for realistically predicting fluid–structure interaction transient loads and the structural response of the reactor vessel, core support barrel, and core. This book discusses as well the ABAQUS finite element program. The final chapter deals with high-amplitude dynamic tests. This book is a valuable resource for engineers.
Overview of EPRI Research in Structural Integrity
Soil-Structure Interaction in Explosive Testing of Model Containments
Hydrodynamic Loading and Response of Reactor Internals using 3D STEALTH/WHAMSE
ABAQUS/EPGEN—A General Purpose Finite Element Code with Emphasis on Nonlinear Applications
Analysis and Test Correlation of Flexible and Stiff Piping Systems
Tests of Spinning Turbine Fragment Impact on Casing Models
Model Tests of Turbine Missile Impact on Reinforced Concrete
Probabilistic Methodology for Turbine Missile Risk Analysis
Experimental Studies of Pipe Impact on Rigid Restraints and Concrete Slabs
Nonlinear Dynamic Analysis of High Energy Line Pipe Whip
Tension Tests of Concrete Containment Wall Elements
Evaluation of Calculational and Material Models for Concrete Containment Structures
Piping Extreme Dynamic Response Studies
