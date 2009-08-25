Structural Health Monitoring of Civil Infrastructure Systems
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Structural health monitoring: Applications and data analysis. Part 1 Structural health monitoring technologies: Piezoelectric impedence transducers for structural health monitoring of civil infrastructure systems; Wireless sensors and networks for structural health monitoring of civil infrastructure systems; Synthetic aperture radar and remote sensing technologies for structural health monitoring of civil infrastructure systems; Magnetoelastic stress sensors for structural health monitoring of civil infrastructure systems; Vibration-based damage detection techniques for structural health monitoring of civil infrastructure systems; Operational modal analysis for vibration-based structural health monitoring of civil structures; Fiber optic sensors for structural health monitoring of civil infrastructure systems; Data management and signal processing for structural health monitoring of civil infrastructure systems; Statistical pattern recognition and damage detection in structural health monitoring of civil infrastructure and other systems. Part 2 Applications of structural health monitoring in civil infrastructure systems: Structural health monitoring of bridges: General issues and applications; Structural health monitoring of cable-supported bridges in Hong Kong; Structural health monitoring of historic buildings; Structural health monitoring research in Europe: Trends and applications; Structural health monitoring research in China: Trends and applications.
Description
Structural health monitoring is an extremely important methodology in evaluating the ‘health’ of a structure by assessing the level of deterioration and remaining service life of civil infrastructure systems. This book reviews key developments in research, technologies and applications in this area of civil engineering. It discusses ways of obtaining and analysing data, sensor technologies and methods of sensing changes in structural performance characteristics. It also discusses data transmission and the application of both individual technologies and entire systems to bridges and buildings.
With its distinguished editors and international team of contributors, Structural health monitoring of civil infrastructure systems is a valuable reference for students in civil and structural engineering programs as well as those studying sensors, data analysis and transmission at universities. It will also be an important source for practicing civil engineers and designers, engineers and researchers developing sensors, network systems and methods of data transmission and analysis, policy makers, inspectors and those responsible for the safety and service life of civil infrastructure.
Key Features
- Reviews key developments in research, technologies and applications
- Discusses systems used to obtain and analyse data and sensor technologies
- Assesses methods of sensing changes in structural performance
Readership
Students in civil and structural engineering programs as well as those studying sensors, data analysis and transmission at universities; Practicing civil engineers and designers; Engineers and researchers developing sensors, network systems and methods of data transmission and analysis; Policy makers; Inspectors; Those responsible for the safety and service life of civil infrastructures
Details
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2009
- Published:
- 25th August 2009
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845696825
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845693923
About the Editors
Vistasp M. Karbhari Editor
Vistasp M. Karbhari is President of the University of Texas at Arlington, USA. Professor Karbhari has an international reputation for his research on the use of composites in civil engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas at Arlington, TX, USA
F Ansari Editor
Dr Farhad Ansari is Professor and Head of Civil and Materials Engineering at the University of Illinois at Chicago, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Illinois at Chicago, USA