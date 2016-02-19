Structural Geology: Fundamentals and Modern Developments - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080418797, 9780080983998

Structural Geology: Fundamentals and Modern Developments

1st Edition

Authors: S.K. Ghosh
eBook ISBN: 9780080983998
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1993
Page Count: 376
Description

Presents a comprehensive and up-to-date account of the fundamental aspects of structural geology, emphasising both classical concepts and modern developments. A detailed account of the techniques of geometrical analysis is provided, giving a sound background to principles of geological deformation and in-depth analysis of mechanisms of formation of geological structures. Many new features are included such as detailed discussions on rotation of rigid inclusions and passive markers, boudinage (including chocolate tablet boudins, foliation boudins and shear fracture boudins), structural implications of basement-cover relations and time-relation between crystallation and deformation. The book presents the methods of structural analysis from microscopic to map scale, describes modern techniques used in field and laboratory and offers a balanced picture of modern structural geology as it emerges from combined field, experimental and theoretical studies.

Key Features

Readership

For undergraduates and postgraduates in structural geology.

Table of Contents

Chapter headings: Introductory concepts. Primary structures. Structural elements and their attitudes. Stereographic and equal area projections. Stress. Deformation. Behaviour of rocks under stress. Finite homogeneous deformation. Progressive deformation. Measurement of strain. Rotation of structural elements. Geometry of folds. Mechanism of folding. Cleavage. Interfering folds. Lineations. Boudinage. Faults. Joints. Unconformity and basement-cover relation. Ductile shear zones. Time-relation between crystallization and deformation.

About the Author

S.K. Ghosh

Affiliations and Expertise

GKN Automotive, Siegburg, Germany

Reviews

@from:Terry Engelder @qu:Structural Geology breaks new ground in being the first structural text to devote chapters to the subjects of rotation of structural elements and ductile shear zones...will serve nicely as an introductory text for structural geology. @source:Tectonophysics @from:G. Oertel. @qu:...vast and useful collection of informative summaries of research and review papers. @source:Earth Science Reviews

Ratings and Reviews

